Ducati hit by MX2 blow: Ferruccio Zanchi out injured, world championship debut for Simone Mancini

Bad blow for Ducati : Ferruccio Zanchi injured and out of the 2026 MX2 opening round. In his place, EMX250 rider Simone Mancini.

There had been hope of making a strong impression right from the season debut in Argentina, just a few days away. Ducati and Beddini Racing instead must give up their MX2 ace, Ferruccio Zanchi, at least for the first event of the 2026 Motocross World Championship. A training crash with injury has sidelined him, and he won’t be able to debut the new Desmo250 MX with which he was set to begin his world campaign with Ducati. Taking his place will be Simone Mancini, an EMX250 rider “promoted” to the World Championship for this event.

Change on the fly

"This isn’t the news I wanted to share, but unfortunately last Friday I crashed due to external factors and I won’t be able to be in Argentina. I’ll do everything I can to be back as soon as possible, bye everyone." This is how Ferruccio Zanchi explained his absence in a brief video message on social media ahead of the first round of the season in Bariloche next weekend. An unwelcome setback for Ducati, which is banking heavily on the 19-year-old from Tuscany to make its mark in MX2.

The Internazionali d'Italia , a “warm-up” event for many World Championship riders, had shown very positive signs: Zanchi had already taken the new Desmo250 MX to the podium in the opening round at Alghero, and then came close again in the grand finale at Mantova. Everything was set for the World Championship start, but the 2026 debut is now postponed due to a training accident that will keep him off the bike for several weeks.

In his place, the Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team is calling on the squad’s other rider, Simone Mancini, who will make his world debut and give the Desmo250 MX its first appearance in the MX2 World Championship. It’s an important start to the season, after which he’ll turn his focus back to his own championship: for the 18-year-old from Cingoli, it will be an excellent preparation ahead of the first round of the 2026 EMX250, scheduled for March 22 in Almonte, Spain.