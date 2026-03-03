MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati hit by MX2 blow: Ferruccio Zanchi out injured, world championship debut for Simone Mancini

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 03 March 2026 at 10:45
zanchi-mancini-ducati-motocross
Bad blow for Ducati: Ferruccio Zanchi injured and out of the 2026 MX2 opening round. In his place, EMX250 rider Simone Mancini.
There had been hope of making a strong impression right from the season debut in Argentina, just a few days away. Ducati and Beddini Racing instead must give up their MX2 ace, Ferruccio Zanchi, at least for the first event of the 2026 Motocross World Championship. A training crash with injury has sidelined him, and he won’t be able to debut the new Desmo250 MX with which he was set to begin his world campaign with Ducati. Taking his place will be Simone Mancini, an EMX250 rider “promoted” to the World Championship for this event.

Change on the fly

"This isn’t the news I wanted to share, but unfortunately last Friday I crashed due to external factors and I won’t be able to be in Argentina. I’ll do everything I can to be back as soon as possible, bye everyone." This is how Ferruccio Zanchi explained his absence in a brief video message on social media ahead of the first round of the season in Bariloche next weekend. An unwelcome setback for Ducati, which is banking heavily on the 19-year-old from Tuscany to make its mark in MX2.
The Internazionali d'Italia, a “warm-up” event for many World Championship riders, had shown very positive signs: Zanchi had already taken the new Desmo250 MX to the podium in the opening round at Alghero, and then came close again in the grand finale at Mantova. Everything was set for the World Championship start, but the 2026 debut is now postponed due to a training accident that will keep him off the bike for several weeks.
In his place, the Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team is calling on the squad’s other rider, Simone Mancini, who will make his world debut and give the Desmo250 MX its first appearance in the MX2 World Championship. It’s an important start to the season, after which he’ll turn his focus back to his own championship: for the 18-year-old from Cingoli, it will be an excellent preparation ahead of the first round of the 2026 EMX250, scheduled for March 22 in Almonte, Spain.

Read also

A Supercross World Champion in turmoil: Jason Anderson arrested for domestic violenceA Supercross World Champion in turmoil: Jason Anderson arrested for domestic violence
Febvre and Herlings ignite Lierop; 'world‑class' show in Spain too: MX season set to explodeFebvre and Herlings ignite Lierop; 'world‑class' show in Spain too: MX season set to explode
Ducati

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jason Anderson
Motocross

A Supercross World Champion in turmoil: Jason Anderson arrested for domestic violence

03 March 2026
herlings-febvre-fernandez-reisulis-motocross
Motocross

Febvre and Herlings ignite Lierop; 'world‑class' show in Spain too: MX season set to explode

02 March 2026

More news

Pecco Bagnaia

Disaster at Buriram, Bagnaia already dreaming of Aprilia: "We're not the fastest"

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia e Marc Marquez

Ducati in crisis at the season opener: Davide Tardozzi looks for an alibi

MotoGP
Vincent Black Shadow

Vincent: from pushing the limits to the Black Legend—how the world’s fastest production motorcycle was born

Stories
Fabio Uccelli Team Principal MotoZoo

Fabio Uccelli from his home in Dubai: “Everyone is leaving; I’ve returned”

Stories

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

Pecco Bagnaia unrecognizable compared to testing: analysis of the flop at Buriram

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

What happened to Marc Marquez? The rider’s version and Michelin’s comment

MotoGP
Quartararo Rins Jack Miller Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha MotoGP Thailandia

Yamaha riders go into a media blackout, Pavesio faces the media: "We're not in crisis"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Delayed red flags and controversial penalties: MotoGP deserves better

MotoGP
marquez-motogp-dnf-buriram

Scorching Thailand, safety scare: why rims are failing amid heat and aggressive kerbs

MotoGP

Loading