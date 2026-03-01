A weekend to forget for Yamaha in Buriram; the riders did not speak to the media, so Pavesio stepped in to comment on the situation.

Yamaha has decided to launch a revolution to try to get back to the top in MotoGP, and the new project requires time. From 2026 they have chosen to race with a V4 engine, a historic decision, and the new M1 is not yet ready to compete at a high level. The Thai Grand Prix confirmed that the Iwata prototype is currently the worst on the grid.

In Buriram, 0 points scored in the Sprint, with Jack Miller 15th as the best-placed rider. 3 points earned in the l ong race , 2 by Fabio Quartararo (14th) and 1 by Alex Rins (15th). Last place in the constructors’ standings and a lot of work to do to raise the level in the next Grands Prix.

MotoGP Thailand, Pavesio comments on Yamaha’s flop in Buriram

Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha managing director, spoke to Sky Sport MotoGP microphones after the race to comment on the situation: "There are always expectations and hopes, but then there’s reality. We know this is a complex project; it’s a technical revolution, and we must accept that today’s race told us where we are. Ahead of us is a very steep 30-second mountain that we’ll have to climb bit by bit. I want to say that the four riders gave 110% this weekend, as did all the Yamaha staff; they will continue to give it."

The Italian manager was asked whether some of Quartararo’s statements are sometimes a bit too harsh: "In my opinion, — he replied — "it’s right to say things to each other’s face when you’re working. It’s often said that motorcycling is a team sport, so at certain times you also need to protect the team. I’m here today to put my face to it because of the work I do in the company; I thank my riders because they gave everything. We’re here to work and improve, and we will improve."

Why the riders aren’t speaking after the race

With a completely new project, it was hard to think the Iwata manufacturer could be up front right away. Pavesio asks for a bit of patience, aware that for the riders it won’t be easy to swallow not being as competitive as they’d like: "I don’t think there’s anything disgraceful about having difficulties with a new project. If you don’t try, you’ll never know. We know that if we hadn’t tried, we wouldn’t be ready in 2027. That doesn’t mean we accept 2026 as a year of development on track, but we do accept the fact that we are where we are today. In every race we’ll learn something; the guys back home are working to keep developing, and here we have to be good at putting all the pieces together on track."

The Yamaha sporting director also explained why the riders did not appear in front of the media today, something he decided to do himself: "In recent days the riders have always been available, and I think after such a difficult weekend, beyond the result and the 30-second gap in the race, it made sense for me to be here. Not so much to protect them, but to explain where we are in the project. I don’t see this as a moment of crisis, but I think it’s the right choice to make."

Pavesio isn’t looking for excuses related to the tires or the particular conditions found in Buriram; he knows the Iwata manufacturer must work hard to put itself in a position to be stronger in MotoGP: "Conditions here were extreme, but it’s also not right to hide behind potential tire issues. For us, every track will be almost a new track; we need to understand how our package will adapt to different conditions. We need to learn and improve, getting the best out of what we have available."