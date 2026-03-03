MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

A Supercross World Champion in turmoil: Jason Anderson arrested for domestic violence

Motocross
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 03 March 2026 at 07:50
Jason Anderson
At the halfway point of the 2026 season, AMA Supercross loses one of its leading figures. Not due to injury, but for off-track matters. Jason Anderson, the 2018 Champion and last year’s winner of the FIM-sanctioned WSX Supercross World Championship, is stepping away indefinitely due to health issues, but also following the revelation of an arrest and subsequent release last December.

EL HOMBRE IN THE STORM

Everything came to light in recent days. On the eve of the Daytona round, the Pipes Motorsports Group Suzuki team announced Jason Anderson’s absence from the race for “medical issues.” In reality, 48 hours later it emerged that “El Hombre” had been arrested (and later released after charges were dropped) last December for domestic violence following an argument with his wife.

STOPPING RACING

Chaos erupted in no time. On Monday morning, the Pipes Suzuki team announced that Jason Anderson would be stepping away from racing indefinitely in order to “address ongoing personal, family, and medical matters.” They reiterated that they “respect his decision,” and would do so while “respecting the privacy of Jason and his family.” Shortly thereafter, news of the December arrest surfaced publicly (complete with a mugshot), and the rider himself could do nothing but confirm his indefinite break from competition.

JASON ANDERSON’S STATEMENT

I take full responsibility for my actions and I am sincerely sorry for the pain they have caused my wife and my family,” stated the 2018 AMA Supercross 450cc Champion in a note. “At this time we ask for privacy as I need to focus on my family. I am stepping away from racing indefinitely to give them my full attention and commit to being the husband and father they deserve.”

A WORLD CHAMPION IN THE EYE OF THE STORM

After years with Husqvarna and Kawasaki, this year Jason Anderson embarked on a new professional venture with the Pipes Suzuki team, performing well in recent AMA Supercross rounds that hinted at a sporting resurgence. In recent months he also clinched the FIM WSX World Championship with the same team, having competed in all the scheduled rounds despite the absence of his teammate Ken Roczen.

