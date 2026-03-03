Fabio Uccelli from his home in Dubai: “Everyone is leaving; I’ve returned”

Everyone is trying to leave Dubai to return to Italy, while someone else in the last few hours has done everything possible to get there. He’s not reckless or irresponsible, but an Italian manager who has been living and working there for a few years. Fabio Uccelli is right at home in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2026 his team took on the name MotoZoo by Madforce Dubai. While the riders, mechanics, and all personnel involved in the World Championship are jumping through hoops to get back to Europe with flights rerouted onto alternative paths, Fabio Uccelli went against the flow—but he had no choice.

"I took a rather unusual route," recounts the Motozoo Team Principal from his home in Dubai. "Everyone is leaving Dubai while I’ve just come back. I had to come here, for urgent and important matters. I arrived in Oman from Thailand, drove all night to get home here. I went grocery shopping and things are fairly normal. Some items were missing from the shelves, there was no meat to be found, but maybe that’s because I went a bit late. This morning we heard three loud bangs, but then nothing else. At the moment I don’t know what I’ll do, whether I’ll stay here or try to get back to Italy, also because everything is shut down. If I wanted to try, I’d have to go through Oman and then make several layovers."

His team, as a reminder, competes in the World Supersport Championship and in the first round of the season claimed a brilliant fourth place with Giombini. Fabio Uccelli is now a prominent figure in Arab motorsport. In 2024 he served as Race Technical Director of the DSBK – UAE National Championship, the United Arab Emirates championship. He has held the same role at Kawasaki’s UAE branch and taken on other important assignments.



