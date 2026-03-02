MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

First sparks between Acosta and Marquez: Ducati, are you ready?

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 02 March 2026 at 09:25
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta’s 2026 MotoGP season begins with him leading the riders’ standings. A win in Saturday’s Sprint, second place in Sunday’s race in Thailand—a result that surprises everyone, even though the Spaniard’s talent is well known. A heavy blow for Ducati, or maybe not... Since the winner is their next signing.

Acosta on top

At last, the Shark of Mazarrón steps onto the top step of the podium. And he confirms his good form over the 26 laps of the Grand Prix as well, finding the Chang International Circuit to be fertile ground for the KTM RC16. "It wasn’t just a one-day advantage, like Marc said, so we have to be happy. Even today (Sunday, ed.) the start wasn’t bad, but I couldn’t gain positions, and that made everything a bit harder. I think that’s where I lost a bit of rhythm, because it was a bit hard to pass Martín."
One swallow doesn’t make a summer; MotoGP awaits confirmation. Meanwhile, the duel heats up with his future garage mate, Marc Marquez, coming off an unlucky weekend. "The overtake on Marc was fantastic... We have to be happy because tire management, which was a disaster last year, was pretty good. Overall pit management is better too."

Pedro’s growth

The race strategy was solid after a difficult start. The curbs and high temperatures could have jeopardized the race in this MotoGP weekend. Just ask Marc Marquez... But Pedro Acosta also seems to have grown mentally compared to last year, showing he can keep his self-control even in the most stressful moments. "We have to stay calm, which I think gives me the clarity to think and say: ‘OK, I’ll go this way or that way.’ Because if I rush like I did in previous races, I won’t get anywhere. So we’re doing our job well."

An eye on Ducati

His Sprint win, which came after Marc’s penalty, continues to spark debate. "I was first, I won, period. Anyone who says otherwise has never seen a motorcycle. I crossed the line first; nothing was handed to me," said Pedro. Meanwhile, he’s keeping an eye on the Desmosedici, the bike he’ll ride in 2027. There’s no point talking about a crisis in the Red garage—it was just bad luck. "Ducati hasn’t been overtaken. In the end, they had a tough weekend. We already knew Aprilia is always super fast and at a very high level. Ducati is close too; nothing has changed."

Pedro Acosta

Luigi Ciamburro

Loading