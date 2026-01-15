Introducing Aprilia’s “Winged Lion”: the new RS-GP26 for Bezzecchi and Martin (and Savadori)

Sky’s studios in Milan hosted the Aprilia
Racing presentation: all set for a standout 2026 with Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.
The Winged Lion
, a symbol of strong ties to the territory (Noale is 26 km from Venice, its province), but also of power and determination: this is the emblem that represents the major novelty of the Aprilia Racing
livery for the RS-GP26, a "proudly Italian motorcycle"
, as they emphasize, still defined by its iconic colors, and intended on the technical side to be the perfect closing chapter of the 1000 era before the revolutionary 2027. Two bikes once again entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi
, formerly Ducati VR46 and fresh off a season to frame, and Jorge Martin
, formerly Ducati Pramac and 2024 MotoGP champion, starting again after a troubled 2025 due to too many injuries. Alongside them will once again be Lorenzo Savadori
, a valuable test rider reconfirmed for this season as well. The choice of the Veneto emblem is no coincidence: it is meant to symbolize a team that never gives up, that can face any difficulty and then come back even stronger. "We need to be patient with Jorge,"
stressed Massimo Rivola, Aprilia’s CEO. "Marco, on the other hand, feels like he’s been with us for 10 years! We expect him to pick up right where he left off last season."
The fastest prototype in Aprilia’s history
The RS-GP26 represents a major evolution for Aprilia
Racing’s MotoGP project. Every detail has been redesigned to fight at the highest level and cement Aprilia Racing among the key players in the premier class of the World Championship. With this goal, every area of the bike has been improved: from the aerodynamics, further refined, to the chassis, and all the way to electronics and the V4 engine, which has undergone substantial development on all components not frozen by the regulations. Since last year, Noale’s technical department has been led by Fabiano Sterlacchini. "[About Fabiano] What surprised me most wasn’t the technical side, which I expected, but the human side,"
noted Massimo Rivola, praising the work done. The RS-GP26 will also be the final evolution of a technical cycle that has brought to the track the fastest bikes in MotoGP history thanks to extreme aerodynamics, ride-height devices, and 1000cc engines, which will no longer be allowed under the technical regulations starting in 2027. For these reasons, the RS-GP26 will be the fastest prototype ever built in Aprilia Racing’s history
.
Closing an era in style
The goal for 2026 is to improve on last season’s results, the most successful ever for Aprilia
Racing, which ended with second place in the Constructors’ Championship with 418 points, surpassing the 400-point mark for the first time in its history, and third place in the riders’ standings with Marco Bezzecchi on 353 points, the best result for a rider in Aprilia Racing’s MotoGP history. Added to this are impressive numbers: 19 total podiums, with 3 Sprint wins and 4 long-race victories, 5 pole positions equaling the previous record, plus the 300th win for the Noale manufacturer at the Phillip Island GP. A milestone, later rising to 302, that confirmed Aprilia Racing as the most successful European constructor in World Championship history. These results were achieved both with Marco Bezzecchi, who proved to be the key man for the factory team, and with the satellite Trackhouse team (which will be unveiled on January 21
). As mentioned, 2026 will be the final year of the 1000s for MotoGP, which will then move to 850s and undergo a radical revolution: after last season’s results, the bar is set even higher.