MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

VR46 to continue with Ducati, Valentino Rossi without logos

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 15 January 2026 at 10:24
Valentino Rossi
The grand-style presentation of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team for the 2026 MotoGP season at Villa Miani in Rome reaffirmed the intentions and future prospects of the team based in Tavullia. This year’s imperative is to get back to winning some races, relying on the partnership with Ducati as a “Factory Supported Team.” A union, despite some controlled rumors deliberately circulated in recent times, that is set to continue into 2027 and beyond.

VR46 AND DUCATI MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER

In an interview with Sky, Valentino Rossi let slip that for 2027 he places great trust in Ducati, and that the 850cc project is already well underway. Shortly thereafter, Alessio Salucci also reaffirmed that the understanding with Borgo Panigale is excellent and there is no reason to change, whether to Aprilia or another manufacturer. In short: the parties will continue their partnership into the future, with mutual satisfaction. The presence of Luigi Dall’Igna, Mauro Grassilli, and Davide Tardozzi at the presentation was not merely a courtesy visit, but a testament to the attention devoted to the fluorescent yellow-clad team.

VALENTINO ROSSI WITHOUT DUCATI LOGOS

The only anomaly in this agreement is the fact that Valentino Rossi, tied to BMW as a rider and to Yamaha as an ambassador, cannot personally display Ducati logos. This was evident in the official photos released by the team, with the Ducati brand missing from his shirt, unlike the uniforms of the other team officials. Not a novelty, considering it was already the case in past seasons, but it remains a unique situation in an era where every single detail is scrutinized for any marketing operation.

Read also

Gibernau blasts Valentino Rossi: "There was no need to do thatGibernau blasts Valentino Rossi: "There was no need to do that
Valentino Rossi "warns" Di Giannantonio and Morbidelli: VR46 riders under pressureValentino Rossi "warns" Di Giannantonio and Morbidelli: VR46 riders under pressure
Valentino Rossi

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP 26
MotoGP

Aprilia: Jorge Martin has learned his lesson — the mistake he won't repeat in 2026

15 January 2026
leone-alato-aprilia-2026-1
MotoGP

Introducing Aprilia’s “Winged Lion”: the new RS-GP26 for Bezzecchi and Martin (and Savadori)

15 January 2026

More news

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP 26

Aprilia: Jorge Martin has learned his lesson — the mistake he won't repeat in 2026

MotoGP
leone-alato-aprilia-2026-1

Introducing Aprilia’s “Winged Lion”: the new RS-GP26 for Bezzecchi and Martin (and Savadori)

MotoGP
494452332_1327284955501222_8550782310054629053_n_result

Huge coup for Tati Team: Mike Di Meglio signs for the 2026 Endurance World Championship

Road Racing
Marc Marquez e Gemma Pinto

Marc Marquez and Gemma Pinto: how to split expenses with a millionaire champion

MotoGP

Popular articles

Piloti MotoGP

MotoGP riders' salaries: Marquez is king, but so many discrepancies

MotoGP
Marc Marquez e Gemma Pinto

Marc Marquez and Gemma Pinto: how to split expenses with a millionaire champion

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, the MotoGP dream is taking shape: "It's the right decision

MotoGP
yamaha-pramac-motogp

The Symphony of Speed" by Pramac Yamaha with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the V4, and bold ambitions

MotoGP
Andrea Iannone

Iannone captivates Italy amid scandals, celebrity romances, and an ever-uncertain future as a rider

Stories

Loading