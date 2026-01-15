VR46 to continue with Ducati, Valentino Rossi without logos

The grand-style presentation of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
for the 2026 MotoGP season at Villa Miani in Rome reaffirmed the intentions and future prospects of the team based in Tavullia. This year’s imperative is to get back to winning some races, relying on the partnership with Ducati as a “Factory Supported Team.” A union, despite some controlled rumors deliberately circulated in recent times, that is set to continue into 2027 and beyond.
In an interview with Sky, Valentino Rossi
let slip that for 2027 he places great trust in Ducati, and that the 850cc project is already well underway. Shortly thereafter, Alessio Salucci also reaffirmed that the understanding with Borgo Panigale is excellent and there is no reason to change, whether to Aprilia or another manufacturer. In short: the parties will continue their partnership into the future, with mutual satisfaction. The presence of Luigi Dall’Igna, Mauro Grassilli, and Davide Tardozzi at the presentation was not merely a courtesy visit, but a testament to the attention devoted to the fluorescent yellow-clad team.
The only anomaly in this agreement is the fact that Valentino Rossi
, tied to BMW as a rider and to Yamaha as an ambassador, cannot personally display Ducati logos. This was evident in the official photos released by the team, with the Ducati brand missing from his shirt, unlike the uniforms of the other team officials. Not a novelty, considering it was already the case in past seasons, but it remains a unique situation in an era where every single detail is scrutinized for any marketing operation.