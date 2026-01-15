Mike Di Meglio, two-time FIM EWC World Champion, will join the Tati Team for the 2026 Endurance World Championship.

The Tati Team AVA6 Racing is a squad that has steadily climbed the ranks in the FIM EWC Endurance World Championship paddock. After winning the Superstock World Cup in 2017/2018, they have competed in the top EWC class since the 2019 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans. Following a 2025 season below expectations, they will line up for their third consecutive season with Honda with renewed ambitions. Alongside Hugo Clere, the cornerstone of the project, Patrick Enjolras’ outfit has pulled off a sensational market move by signing Mike Di Meglio, a three-time World Champion across Endurance and 125cc.

RETURN TO HONDA

For Mike Di Meglio, fresh from a 2025 campaign with Kawasaki Webike TRICKSTAR where he came close to winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this will mark a return to the golden-wing marque in Endurance. From the 2018 Bol d’Or, he raced uninterrupted for six and a half seasons with F.C.C. TSR Honda , doubling up on his EWC world title in 2022 after the 2016/2017 crown he clinched on debut with GMT94 Yamaha. With the (brief) stint on the Ninja ZX-10RR #11 now over, the 37-year-old French rider has been deemed the ideal profile to boost the prospects of Tati Team AVA6 Racing, which has been linked with Honda since 2024 after a long-standing partnership with Kawasaki.

DI MEGLIO ON THE MEND AFTER INJURY

Mike Di Meglio accepted Tati Team’s offer just as he is recovering from a right tibial pilon fracture sustained last September in a heavy crash during the opening stages of the Bol d’Or caused by oil left on track by another bike. As a result of the nasty spill, he was forced to withdraw from the race, with Kawasaki Webike TRICKSTAR consequently ruled out of contention for both the victory and the EWC world title.

TATI TEAM