MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Huge coup for Tati Team: Mike Di Meglio signs for the 2026 Endurance World Championship

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Thursday, 15 January 2026 at 09:45
494452332_1327284955501222_8550782310054629053_n_result
Mike Di Meglio, two-time FIM EWC World Champion, will join the Tati Team for the 2026 Endurance World Championship.
The Tati Team AVA6 Racing is a squad that has steadily climbed the ranks in the FIM EWC Endurance World Championship paddock. After winning the Superstock World Cup in 2017/2018, they have competed in the top EWC class since the 2019 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans. Following a 2025 season below expectations, they will line up for their third consecutive season with Honda with renewed ambitions. Alongside Hugo Clere, the cornerstone of the project, Patrick Enjolras’ outfit has pulled off a sensational market move by signing Mike Di Meglio, a three-time World Champion across Endurance and 125cc.

RETURN TO HONDA

For Mike Di Meglio, fresh from a 2025 campaign with Kawasaki Webike TRICKSTAR where he came close to winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this will mark a return to the golden-wing marque in Endurance. From the 2018 Bol d’Or, he raced uninterrupted for six and a half seasons with F.C.C. TSR Honda, doubling up on his EWC world title in 2022 after the 2016/2017 crown he clinched on debut with GMT94 Yamaha. With the (brief) stint on the Ninja ZX-10RR #11 now over, the 37-year-old French rider has been deemed the ideal profile to boost the prospects of Tati Team AVA6 Racing, which has been linked with Honda since 2024 after a long-standing partnership with Kawasaki.

DI MEGLIO ON THE MEND AFTER INJURY

Mike Di Meglio accepted Tati Team’s offer just as he is recovering from a right tibial pilon fracture sustained last September in a heavy crash during the opening stages of the Bol d’Or caused by oil left on track by another bike. As a result of the nasty spill, he was forced to withdraw from the race, with Kawasaki Webike TRICKSTAR consequently ruled out of contention for both the victory and the EWC world title.

TATI TEAM

With Hugo Clere as a cornerstone and Mike Di Meglio’s experience at their disposal, Tati Team AVA6 Racing aims to consistently fight for the overall top five in the 2026 FIM EWC Endurance World Championship. Why not, also securing a podium that the Anse-based operation has been chasing since the 2024 8 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The name of the third rider who will rotate on the Honda CBR 1000RR-R #4 is still to be announced, ahead of the race debut scheduled at Le Mans next April.

Read also

Endurance gets a new promoter: who’s organizing it and what’s newEndurance gets a new promoter: who’s organizing it and what’s new
Firefighters' Team 18 renews its challenge for Endurance 2026Firefighters' Team 18 renews its challenge for Endurance 2026
Fim Ewc Endurance

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

dettwiler-ultimo-intervento-1
Road Racing

Latest surgery completed": Noah Dettwiler, smiles and confidence for the future

14 January 2026
yamaha-pramac-moto2-2026
Road Racing

Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2, a hotbed of talent and a launchpad to MotoGP

14 January 2026

More news

Marc Marquez e Gemma Pinto

Marc Marquez and Gemma Pinto: how to split expenses with a millionaire champion

MotoGP
motogp

MotoGP in a tuxedo risks losing its identity

MotoGP
Andrea Iannone

Iannone captivates Italy amid scandals, celebrity romances, and an ever-uncertain future as a rider

Stories
Iker Lecuona Aruba Ducati Superbike

SBK, Lecuona makes a fresh start with Ducati: intense training to challenge Bulega in 2026

Superbike

Popular articles

Piloti MotoGP

MotoGP riders' salaries: Marquez is king, but so many discrepancies

MotoGP
Eric de Seynes

New investors in MotoGP? For now, familiar faces in Moto2

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s villa: a €10 million ultra-luxury bunker

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, the MotoGP dream is taking shape: "It's the right decision

MotoGP
yamaha-pramac-motogp

The Symphony of Speed" by Pramac Yamaha with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the V4, and bold ambitions

MotoGP

Loading