MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

John McPhee with F.C.C. TSR Honda for the 2026 Endurance World Championship

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Monday, 12 January 2026 at 19:36
481118462_1177326263756690_3667511797453783080_n_result
John McPhee will be a full-time rider for F.C.C. TSR Honda in the 2026 FIM EWC Endurance World Championship after his sporadic 2025 appearance with Tati Team.
John McPhee is relaunching in the Endurance World Championship. Or rather, he is returning (for the first time full-time) to the FIM EWC. In the 2026 season, the former Moto3 World Championship standout will join the confirmed Alan Techer and Corentin Perolari aboard the F.C.C. TSR Honda Honda CBR 1000RR-R #5. The Japanese outfit led by Masakazu Fujii, victorious at the 2025 8 Hours of Spa Motos, has decided to bet on the 31-year-old Scottish rider, reaffirming its ambitious goals.

MCPHEE RETURNS TO ENDURANCE

For John McPhee, a four-time race winner during his long stint in the Moto3 World Championship, this will effectively be a return to endurance motorcycle racing and, more specifically, with Honda. Last June he was called up at the last minute by Tati Team AVA6 Racing to replace the injured Martin Renaudin specifically for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. On his FIM EWC debut, the Oban native delivered an excellent first race stint, finding himself at times firmly in podium contention before finishing the 8-hour race in seventh place alongside Hugo Clere and Charlie Nesbitt.

F.C.C. TSR HONDA ON TRACK

This new program in the Endurance World Championship should represent John McPhee’s primary commitment after a far-from-stellar 2025 in British Superbike. Lining up under the MasterMac Honda (Hawk Racing) banner, the season fell short of expectations, yielding only 67 points and seventeenth place in the final standings upon his return to his homeland. In the meantime, in recent days John McPhee has already had the chance to test the Bridgestone-shod Honda CBR 1000RR-R #5 at the Okayama circuit, accompanied in full force by F.C.C. TSR Honda.

2026 AMBITIONS

With a partially renewed rider line-up, where John McPhee will take the place of Taiga Hada, 2026 will see F.C.C. TSR Honda make an unambiguous assault on the FIM EWC. The first Japanese team to be crowned Endurance World Champion (2017/2018 and again in 2022) and to win the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans (2018 and 2020) as well as the Bol d’Or (2018), Honda’s reference structure aims to reclaim the number 1.

Read also

Endurance gets a new promoter: who’s organizing it and what’s newEndurance gets a new promoter: who’s organizing it and what’s new
Firefighters' Team 18 renews its challenge for Endurance 2026Firefighters' Team 18 renews its challenge for Endurance 2026

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

fantic-moto2-2026
Road Racing

Eric de Seynes named Fantic’s new Team Owner: aiming to dominate the 2026 Moto2 season with Baltus and Arbolino

11 January 2026
carrasco-murcia
Road Racing

Ana Carrasco, a Murcia icon: new pavilion named in her honor and a goal of redemption in Supersport

11 January 2026

More news

Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP Superbike

Toprak Razgatlioglu, from the SBK throne to the MotoGP challenge: "I have to be realistic"

MotoGP
A1 Motor Park, nuovo autodromo della Bulgaria

From LARA to A1 Motor Park: Bulgaria’s new circuit debuts on March 21, 2026, with big ambitions and high speed

Stories
tatay-sogno-dakar

Carlos Tatay doesn't give up: heart, grit, and the Dakar Rally in his sights

Stories
Max Biaggi

Max Biaggi slams Ducati: "Aprilia is the only Italian manufacturer"

MotoGP

Popular articles

SPY-Yamaha-1

MotoGP Tech: The Yamaha Patent That Reveals the Secrets of Downwash Ducts

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia makes it clear: "With Marquez, it's hard to believe

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin-Aprilia, peace made and a world championship dream: it could be a wonderful story

MotoGP
Max Biaggi

Max Biaggi slams Ducati: "Aprilia is the only Italian manufacturer"

MotoGP
rammerstorfer-moto3-sic58-2026

Moto3: Meet Leo Rammerstorfer, SIC58's choice after Dettwiler said no

Road Racing

Loading