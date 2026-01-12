John McPhee with F.C.C. TSR Honda for the 2026 Endurance World Championship

John McPhee will be a full-time rider for F.C.C. TSR Honda in the 2026 FIM EWC Endurance World Championship after his sporadic 2025 appearance with Tati Team.

John McPhee is relaunching in the Endurance World Championship. Or rather, he is returning (for the first time full-time) to the FIM EWC. In the 2026 season, the former Moto3 World Championship standout will join the confirmed Alan Techer and Corentin Perolari aboard the F.C.C. TSR Honda Honda CBR 1000RR-R #5. The Japanese outfit led by Masakazu Fujii, victorious at the 2025 8 Hours of Spa Motos, has decided to bet on the 31-year-old Scottish rider, reaffirming its ambitious goals.

MCPHEE RETURNS TO ENDURANCE

For John McPhee, a four-time race winner during his long stint in the Moto3 World Championship, this will effectively be a return to endurance motorcycle racing and, more specifically, with Honda. Last June he was called up at the last minute by Tati Team AVA6 Racing to replace the injured Martin Renaudin specifically for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. On his FIM EWC debut, the Oban native delivered an excellent first race stint, finding himself at times firmly in podium contention before finishing the 8-hour race in seventh place alongside Hugo Clere and Charlie Nesbitt.

F.C.C. TSR HONDA ON TRACK

This new program in the Endurance World Championship should represent John McPhee’s primary commitment after a far-from-stellar 2025 in British Superbike . Lining up under the MasterMac Honda (Hawk Racing) banner, the season fell short of expectations, yielding only 67 points and seventeenth place in the final standings upon his return to his homeland. In the meantime, in recent days John McPhee has already had the chance to test the Bridgestone-shod Honda CBR 1000RR-R #5 at the Okayama circuit, accompanied in full force by F.C.C. TSR Honda.

2026 AMBITIONS

With a partially renewed rider line-up, where John McPhee will take the place of Taiga Hada, 2026 will see F.C.C. TSR Honda make an unambiguous assault on the FIM EWC. The first Japanese team to be crowned Endurance World Champion (2017/2018 and again in 2022) and to win the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans (2018 and 2020) as well as the Bol d’Or (2018), Honda’s reference structure aims to reclaim the number 1.