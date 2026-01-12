From Lara Circuiti to A1 Motor Park. The Bulgarian racetrack is changing its name ahead of the official inauguration, scheduled for March 21, 2026. There’s a precise moment when a construction site begins to turn into a place destined to make history. That moment has arrived.

The facility, initially known as LARA, now has a new identity and an increasingly defined future. The rebranding is, of course, tied to commercial reasons. A1 Bulgaria is the country’s leading provider of digital services and telecommunications, has nearly 5 million customers, and is part of the international A1 Group. The arrival of this major company as title sponsor has given the project a concrete boost. It has brought resources, visibility, and an industrial framework capable of supporting ambitions that, until recently, seemed almost excessive for a country without a true tradition of major international circuits.

Moreover, 2026 is a very important year for all of Bulgaria, which adopted the euro as its currency on January 1. Although it remains the country with the lowest wages in the European Union, its economy is experiencing a phase of rapid convergence thanks to growth rates consistently above the EU average. The adoption of the euro and the increase in foreign investment are accelerating income growth, gradually narrowing the gap with Western Europe’s living standards. The A1 Motor Park therefore fits into a socio-economic context in full ferment.

The track, stretching over nearly four kilometers of asphalt and designed to modern FIA and FIM standards, is intended to host both cars and motorcycles. Fast corners, heavy braking zones, a straight that promises impressive top speeds: it’s a genuine, technical, and selective layout, built to develop riders and the championship. Around the circuit, a true motorsport park is taking shape, with facilities for testing, corporate events, and activities open to the public.

The initial calendar will focus on regional series and major events from Eastern Europe, with championships like Alpe Adria and various international support events. Among the marquee dates in 2026 is the final round of the Women’s European Championship, scheduled from September 25 to 27. These events will serve as a kind of shakedown and will also be extremely useful for introducing the track to teams and promoters. There will also be track days, open days, amateur events, and testing. In fact, A1 Motor Park intends to be active year-round.

Once the final certifications are obtained, the circuit will be able to aim for much more prominent categories. The goal, as is well known, is the Superbike World Championship.