Carlos Tatay doesn't give up: heart, grit, and the Dakar Rally in his sights

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 12 January 2026 at 14:30
Character, heart, and big dreams: Carlos Tatay, paraplegic since 2023, continues to be an example of strength.
The Dakar goal is just another aspect of his ongoing display of strength and desire to rebuild himself, always thinking of new challenges. Carlos Tatay certainly hasn’t had an easy two years after the very serious crash at Portimao during the Moto2 JuniorGP event in July 2023. Suddenly finding himself paraplegic, without the use of his legs, is a heavy blow to face, but the Spaniard chose to show his warrior side from the very start, as evidenced by his steady stream of updates on social media. A long recovery, a continuous rebuilding with small but steady steps, a return to racing—but this time in cars and specifically in rally raids—culminating in the announcement of the new and prestigious challenge he dreams of taking on.
Carlos Tatay aims for the Dakar after his recovery journey

A dream called Dakar

"I’ll leave my skin, my soul, my heart—whatever it takes. But I will make it to the Dakar start line." A short but crystal-clear message, as shown in the frame above taken from the social video where he reveals his new major goal. Although the competition has changed radically from what its “father” Thierry Sabine envisioned (who would most likely frown at how it is today...), the original name has remained and still carries a certain allure, drawing countless determined people each year who want to test themselves, especially privateers who show up relying solely on their own resources.
The allure of the competition has captivated Carlos Tatay as well, a speed specialist before the terrible crash at Portimao that shook everyone and completely turned his life upside down, as he lost the use of his legs. It’s an incredibly tough challenge, but one that brought out the strong character of a young man who refused to give up (even if there were surely tears), seeing his new condition as a battle to be fought in order to be reborn, entirely revisiting his goals. But engines were never going to be left behind! Hence the return to cars, starting precisely with rally raids in April 2024, specifically the Baja Aragón. A first step that is bringing him ever closer to his new dream.

