Marc Marquez and Gemma Pinto: how to split expenses with a millionaire champion

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 15 January 2026 at 08:26
Marc Marquez e Gemma Pinto
The 2026 MotoGP season is just around the corner and there’s great anticipation to see Marc Marquez back in action. The world champion left the 2025 championship early, after clinching the title at Motegi and then getting injured at Mandalika. In a few days he’ll be in Madonna di Campiglio for the Ducati team presentation, then it will be time to fly to Sepang for the first test with the GP26.

Marc’s winter

During the winter break Marc Marquez did not treat himself to any Caribbean vacation, choosing instead to focus on recovering from his injury. His health is almost back to one hundred percent and, on the Panigale, at the Valencia circuit, he showed he still has a great desire to be on top. In recent weeks he has given several interviews to Spanish TV, talking not only about motorcycles, but also about his private life. With Ana Pastor, on the program ‘El Objetivo’, he also talked about money...

Marquez and his relationship with money

With an estimated net worth of over 80 million euros (according to Forbes), money is certainly not a problem for the MotoGP superstar. “So, why would I want more? Everyone likes money, and anyone who says otherwise is lying. Everyone has a price, but the time you spend can’t be recovered. I like to use my time properly and in the way that feels right at any given moment,” said the Cervera rider, explaining why he has turned down multi-million contracts.

Holidays and friends

Marc explains that when he organizes trips with friends, he always tries not to make the financial gap weigh on anyone. For example, when going on vacation…? “If we go to a villa for the summer holidays, I make the villa available because I already own one and I want to go there. But without even discussing it, they go do the shopping and pay. It’s the same with my girlfriend; it’s not 50/50.”
The Ducati rider says everyone adapts and that, since he already has a circle of trusted people, “there’s no need to talk about it... If I see someone standing next to me who doesn’t offer me a drink, it doesn’t mean they don’t have money, but it’s a mutual understanding without speaking.”

Living with Gemma Pinto

A year ago, on the “End-of-Month Podcast,” Marquez also talked about the agreement he reached with his partner, model Gemma Pinto, after moving in together. At the start of their relationship, they discussed shared expenses. “The first thing she did was ask me about it. She said: ‘Okay, yes, I’ll live with you, but what about the expenses and everything else?’ The fact that she asked me says a lot, because she doesn’t want to be there without paying,” Marc Marquez recounted.
The two could soon get married, and some are already thinking of 2026 as the wedding date. Perhaps after clinching his eighth MotoGP title, the tenth of his career. “In a relationship, you have to be able to adapt to the other person and not make them feel inferior, which is the hardest thing. When there’s a financial difference, you shouldn’t feel inferior or dependent on the other. She has her own income, which is very positive for her, and I have mine. From there, we find a balance.”

Marc Marquez

