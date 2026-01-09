Marc Marquez returns to the tarmac: testing the Ducati Panigale V2

After training in motocross, Marquez returned to asphalt for the first time since his injury: Pirro was there too on a Ducati V2.

Marc Marquez is still hungry for victories. In 2026 he will chase his tenth title and, of course, he will be the favorite for the final triumph. It hasn't been an easy few months for him, as he had to work on recovering from the injury sustained in the crash with Marco Bezzecchi in the MotoGP race at Mandalika. Everything seems to be progressing in the right way, and for the first pre-season test in Sepang (February 3-4-5) he should be in good physical condition.

MotoGP, Marc Marquez: improving physical condition

Just before Christmas he had got back on a motocross bike at the Circuit d'Alcarràs, while on Thursday, January 8, he returned to riding on asphalt, specifically at the Aspar Circuit, located in Guadassuar (Valencia). With him was Michele Pirro as well, Ducati test rider. Both rode the Panigale V2.

For Marquez it was crucial to test the condition of his right arm, injured on October 5 and operated on the 13th. From the photos released he appeared smiling, a sign that he likely feels good both physically and mentally. He is expected to ride again today. He is not the only Grand Prix rider to have gone to the Aspar Circuit to train ahead of the 2026 season: Tony Arbolino and Máximo Quiles also posted social content about their presence. And Fermin Aldeguer was there too, unfortunately involved in a crash and seriously injured: he will undergo surgery today in Barcelona.

Renewal with Ducati or farewell?

2026 is also an important year for the MotoGP rider market, as many contracts expire at the end of the year. Marc Marquez ’s deal is among them; he wouldn’t mind continuing to race for Ducati, but he also wants to assess other options. Specifically, the only one that currently seems realistic is Honda, which has the financial clout to bring him back after his departure at the end of 2023.

In 2027 there will be new technical regulations and a new tire supplier (Pirelli), so it’s impossible to know in advance what the pecking order on track will be. Each rider will end up “betting” on a particular manufacturer, hoping they’ve made the right choice.