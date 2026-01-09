The Dodge Tomahawk is one of the most extreme experiments ever attempted in the motorcycle world. Unveiled at the 2003 Detroit Auto Show, it is still regarded as a mysterious object today. It’s not a motorcycle, it’s not a car: a 500-hp prototype designed by Mark Walters, built around the massive 8.3-liter engine from the Viper SRT-10.

Its heart is a 90° V10, an engine capable of unleashing 712 Nm of torque. To manage this power, the Tomahawk was equipped with four independent wheels (two front and two rear), a configuration that technically makes it a quadricycle, while still retaining the handling dynamics and leaning capability of a traditional motorcycle. The frame is load-bearing, with the engine serving as a structural element, bringing the total weight to 680 kg.

It’s precisely the performance that sparked the greatest controversy. While Dodge initially claimed a theoretical top speed of 680 km/h, later scaled back to 480 km/h, real-world results tell a different story. Wolfgang Bernhard, then CEO of Chrysler, admitted that no one had ever exceeded 160 km/h on the prototype.

The harshest criticism came from speed record experts. Joe Teresi of Easyriders pointed out that the company’s estimates were based solely on gear ratios, ignoring the critical impact of aerodynamics. Dave Campos echoed the sentiment: without proper fairing, at certain speeds the rider would literally be torn off by wind pressure.

Despite promises of an official test on the Bonneville Salt Flats, the Tomahawk never underwent a top-speed trial. In practice, it remained a work of art for the very few. Nine were sold at a price of $550,000 each. An investment for collectors rather than a machine for riders, destined to remain one of the boldest and most debated challenges in Dodge’s history.