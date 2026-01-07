MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

From Workshop to Legend: Zanella, the Italian Heart That Set Argentina in Motion

Stories
by Marianna Giannoni
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 21:00
Moto Zanella Patagonian Blackstreet 150 Custom
A story of emigration, courage, and more. In the postwar period, Juan and Santiago Zanella left Italy carrying the technical know-how typical of our mechanical tradition. In 1948 they founded a company that would set all of Argentina in motion and is still active today.
At first it was a modest workshop founded by immigrants, but fate had much more in store. Zanella quickly became the standard-bearer of European build quality transplanted into the heart of South America, showing how Italian artisanal genius could transform into an overseas industrial empire.
The bond with the motherland was cemented thanks to the collaboration with Ceccato, the historic Venetian firm, which allowed the Zanella brothers to produce 100 and 125 cc engines under license. Those powerplants bore the prestigious signature of Fabio Taglioni, the engineer who shortly thereafter would revolutionize Ducati. Thanks to this infusion of Italian technology, Zanella motorcycles became standouts for performance and style, elevating the brand to a level of excellence above the local competition.
Over its long history, Zanella has produced models that became true social icons. The absolute symbol remains the 50 cc moped series, indestructible machines that motorized Argentina and are still seen on South American roads. Unforgettable too is the Sapucai series, a simple, affordable road bike. On the higher-performance front, the Patagonian Eagle line set the standard for cruisers in South America. More recently, the Ceccato Series has reinterpreted, in a modern and café racer key, the style of the earliest models from the 1950s.
In the Caseros and San Luis plants, a manufacturing heart still beats today, overseeing the complete production of mopeds. For higher displacement segments, the brand has adopted an advanced assembly model. Much of the current range in fact arrives as assembly kits from China to be completed in local factories. This system ensures an impressive production capacity, able to put more than 12,000 units per month on the market and support a supply chain involving four thousand workers.
The brand’s versatility is also reflected in its expansion into light and commercial transport. Beyond traditional two-wheelers, Zanella has conquered city streets with the ZMax series of cargo tricycles and small trucks.
Zanella is now preparing for a new revolution. Under the solid leadership of the Iraola Group, the brand is experiencing a strong revival, with sales growth that in 2025 exceeded 50%, a sign of renewed market confidence. The challenge for 2026 is being played on two fronts: technological nostalgia and sustainable mobility.
Zanella’s future lies in the integration of electric powertrains and the adoption of global technological standards. The goal is to transform the brand into a technology hub, able to combine the assembly of high-quality international kits with the development of solutions for urban electric mobility.
The legacy of the Zanella brothers today is not just a memory, but an identity projected toward tomorrow.

Read also

Ducati 900 SuperSport: the legendary motorcycle that won the 1978 TTDucati 900 SuperSport: the legendary motorcycle that won the 1978 TT
Moto Morini Excalibur 350: 1980s Italian custom with a sporty soul, a niche legendMoto Morini Excalibur 350: 1980s Italian custom with a sporty soul, a niche legend
Corsedimoto

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Ducati 900 SuperSport di Mike Hailwood
Stories

Ducati 900 SuperSport: the legendary motorcycle that won the 1978 TT

06 January 2026
Moto Morini Excalibur 350
Stories

Moto Morini Excalibur 350: 1980s Italian custom with a sporty soul, a niche legend

06 January 2026

More news

Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez reveals Marc's secret: "He's like a chameleon

MotoGP
W0015925-Ewc_24_H_Mans_2025_TEAM-18-SAPEURS-POMPIERS-CMS-MOTOSTORE_result

Firefighters' Team 18 renews its challenge for Endurance 2026

Road Racing
PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team Midori Moriwaki Superbike SBK

SBK: MIE Honda team not on the 2026 entry list, but Midori Moriwaki promises a return

Superbike
Danilo Petrucci Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK

BMW doesn't wait: Petrucci and Oliveira on track at Portimao

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

MotoGP
Claudio Domenicali

Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

MotoGP
La MotoGP potrebbe tornare in Cina

MotoGP set for a major return to China: Shanghai targeted for 2027

MotoGP
dovizioso-yamaha-eicma

Andrea Dovizioso: "Here's why they were giving us dirty looks!

MotoGP
Alex e Marc Marquez

Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

MotoGP

Loading