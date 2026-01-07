MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK: MIE Honda team not on the 2026 entry list, but Midori Moriwaki promises a return

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 19:30
PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team Midori Moriwaki Superbike SBK
The MIE team of Midori Moriwaki was not present in the 2026 Superbike World Championship entry list: here’s the situation.
The MIE Racing Honda Team has not achieved particularly positive results since arriving in WorldSBK. In 2019 it began a collaboration with Althea Racing, which ended during 2020, and then continued on its own. From 2023 a partnership began with the Malaysian oil giant Petronas, which became title sponsor of Midori Moriwaki’s team in both Superbike and Supersport, but the on-track performance continued to disappoint.
The only real day of glory was July 30, 2023, when Tarran Mackenzie won SSP Race 2 at Most (Czech Republic) with his CBR600RR. The particular conditions gave the British rider a big hand, and he made the most of them. In SBK, however, there were no standout results. People wondered why this team kept lining up on the grid, considering the poor results.

Superbike 2026, MIE Honda team: Midori Moriwaki speaks

The Petronas MIE Racing Honda Team does not appear in the 2026 WorldSBK entry list. No surprise. Our colleagues at Speedweek explained that the team is aiming to take part in 4–5 rounds as a wildcard and return full-time to the grid in 2027. Besides some financial issues (the partnership with Petronas ended at the end of 2025), Midori Moriwaki’s own health problems must also be considered.
She herself spoke to Speedweek about the situation of her outfit: "Running a world-level team is never easy. I’ve been in this world for over 30 years and life in racing is always tough. I keep trying and fighting against numerous difficulties, as you can see from recent years. My attitude is to never give up. I’m working hard to sort things out, even when I’m not in the paddock. I have no intention of closing my team; it’s important that MIE continues to exist in motorsport."
Midori Moriwaki was upfront with her staff in 2025 and gave them the green light to accept any other offers, as she could not provide guarantees. From her words it’s clear we will see the MIE Racing team on track again; we’ll just have to see when and where.

Read also

BMW doesn't wait: Petrucci and Oliveira on track at PortimaoBMW doesn't wait: Petrucci and Oliveira on track at Portimao
Rea in Doubt, Iannone a Mystery: Jerez Tests Mark the First Real World Championship ShowdownRea in Doubt, Iannone a Mystery: Jerez Tests Mark the First Real World Championship Showdown
WorldSBK

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Danilo Petrucci Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK
Superbike

BMW doesn't wait: Petrucci and Oliveira on track at Portimao

07 January 2026
Iannone
Superbike

Rea in Doubt, Iannone a Mystery: Jerez Tests Mark the First Real World Championship Showdown

07 January 2026

More news

Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez reveals Marc's secret: "He's like a chameleon

MotoGP
W0015925-Ewc_24_H_Mans_2025_TEAM-18-SAPEURS-POMPIERS-CMS-MOTOSTORE_result

Firefighters' Team 18 renews its challenge for Endurance 2026

Road Racing
Moto Zanella Patagonian Blackstreet 150 Custom

From Workshop to Legend: Zanella, the Italian Heart That Set Argentina in Motion

Stories
Danilo Petrucci Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK

BMW doesn't wait: Petrucci and Oliveira on track at Portimao

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

MotoGP
Claudio Domenicali

Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

MotoGP
La MotoGP potrebbe tornare in Cina

MotoGP set for a major return to China: Shanghai targeted for 2027

MotoGP
dovizioso-yamaha-eicma

Andrea Dovizioso: "Here's why they were giving us dirty looks!

MotoGP
Alex e Marc Marquez

Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

MotoGP

Loading