MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP in a tuxedo risks losing its identity

MotoGP
by Giuseppe Ferrara
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 at 20:00
motogp
Once upon a time there was mud. Once upon a time there was the smell of grilled meat wrestling with the scent of gasoline. Race weekends were pure passion, nothing else. A collective ritual.
Today, walking through paddocks, fields, and grandstands, that magic seems to be fading. Mugello and (in some ways) Jerez remain pure. The only survivors of a MotoGP that is changing. With the risk that, in donning a tuxedo, it ends up forgetting its motorcycle boots.

Inclusivity or exclusivity?

It’s no secret that Dorna—especially after being acquired by Liberty Media—is looking to Formula 1 to reshape MotoGP in its own image. And it seems to be doing so with the eyes of someone who has watched the neighbor throw exclusive garden parties for years and now wants to replicate them at home.
Grandstand ticket prices have skyrocketed almost everywhere; access to the paddock has become a privilege for a select few willing to buy VIP packages that cost as much as a scooter. We’re approaching the opposite extreme: soon there will be more champagne flutes than beer cans. With the risk of denaturing a spectacle that worked precisely because it was raw.

The customer over the fan

A large part of the new audience doesn’t care whether Bagnaia chose the hard or the medium on the rear. They want to snap a selfie in front of his garage during the Pit Lane Walk, or directly with him in the Fan Zone, to show on social media that they belong to the elite.
They’re seeking a crowd that doesn’t make a fuss, that buys official merchandise and doesn’t flood the track after the race (now a privilege of only a few GPs). A MotoGP turning into a cathedral visited by more camera-toting tourists than faithful worshippers.

The risk is an identity crisis

Motorcycling is born from the grease and dust of garages. Its story is written by the hands of those who were never afraid to get them dirty. Turning it into a mere commercial product means handing it over to a glossy aesthetic—ideal for cameras and algorithms—but stripped of every trace of humanity. The soul becomes synthetic, engineered at a desk.
Formula 1 can afford a cold distance. MotoGP cannot. Its history and essence say so. It lives on contact and elbow-to-elbow battles between prototypes that deliver emotions not so far from what any motorcycle can evoke. It needs its gearhead crowd to remain credible. Because once the hillside fan decides to stay home, no influencer guest will be able to fill the void of passion.

Read also

MotoGP set for a major return to China: Shanghai targeted for 2027MotoGP set for a major return to China: Shanghai targeted for 2027
Enough of Italy and Spain: Liberty Media charts the future of MotoGPEnough of Italy and Spain: Liberty Media charts the future of MotoGP
Liberty Media

byGiuseppe Ferrara

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Valentino Rossi Morbidelli Di Giannantonio Team VR46 MotoGP 2026
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi "warns" Di Giannantonio and Morbidelli: VR46 riders under pressure

14 January 2026
motogp-vr46-2026
MotoGP

VR46 presentation in Rome: unchanged lineup, big ambitions for MotoGP 2026

14 January 2026

More news

Andrea Iannone

Iannone captivates Italy amid scandals, celebrity romances, and an ever-uncertain future as a rider

Stories
Iker Lecuona Aruba Ducati Superbike

SBK, Lecuona makes a fresh start with Ducati: intense training to challenge Bulega in 2026

Superbike
dettwiler-ultimo-intervento-1

Latest surgery completed": Noah Dettwiler, smiles and confidence for the future

Road Racing
yamaha-pramac-moto2-2026

Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2, a hotbed of talent and a launchpad to MotoGP

Road Racing

Popular articles

Eric de Seynes

New investors in MotoGP? For now, familiar faces in Moto2

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s villa: a €10 million ultra-luxury bunker

MotoGP
Piloti MotoGP

MotoGP riders' salaries: Marquez is king, but so many discrepancies

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Gibernau blasts Valentino Rossi: "There was no need to do that

MotoGP
yamaha-pramac-motogp

The Symphony of Speed" by Pramac Yamaha with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the V4, and bold ambitions

MotoGP

Loading