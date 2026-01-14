Handsome and reckless, magnetic and unconventional. For most people, for the girls, Andrea Iannone isn’t a rider but a “hunk.” He blends the aura of a movie star with the restlessness of a maverick, projecting the image of a man who defies rules both on the track and in life. Andrea is the essence of seductive dissent: an inner storm that fascinates precisely because of its untamable nature.

There’s a lot of talk about him, but more for gossip than for sports. The magazines in hair salons revel in it, as do the various online outlets specializing in celebrity news. And let’s be honest—who doesn’t sneak a peek to see who he’s been photographed with?

Women like Andrea Iannone . Yes, they like him a lot. Why do they like him? ChatGTP answers: “Andrea Iannone appeals to women because he embodies a powerful mix of physical beauty, personal confidence, and social status. He projects the image of a strong, independent man who’s ‘dangerous but controlled,’ which is instinctively perceived as attractive. Moreover, his fame and past relationships make him even more desirable.”

In an era when many athletes are very reserved, Iannone is considered the last of the “playboy riders.” In motorcycling, many seem like altar boys—home and family types. Few have the courage to put themselves out there. Iannone, on the other hand, has never hidden his passion for women, probably greater than his passion for bikes.

Andrea Iannone between real and rumored loves

His gossip résumé is even brighter than his sporting one. His first long-term girlfriend was Claudia Manzella, who later married a well-known footballer. Then came his relationship with Belén Rodríguez. That story definitively thrust him into the global gossip spotlight. They were together for about two years, an intense relationship lived between ultra-luxury vacations and constant media exposure. Iannone’s image with Belén changed drastically, becoming more “fashion” and refined.

After that ended, Andrea fell in love with influencer Giulia De Lellis. Their relationship had a huge following on social media and seemed very solid. It later broke off during a very difficult period for the rider, as he was dealing with a doping suspension.

Paparazzi then spotted him in Sardinia with Soleil Sorge, a former contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. Despite being photographed together, both have always described it as a simple friendship. Still, people talked. Later, celebrity columns linked him to a fling with Venezuelan model Carmen Victoria Rodriguez.

During his stint on Dancing with the Stars, the chemistry with his dance instructor Lucrezia Lando was so strong it sparked rumors of an affair, but it seems they didn’t have a relationship. Still, more gossip galore.

And then came Elodie. The pinnacle, his biggest “win,” but perhaps too big. Elodie is at the height of her career, while Iannone is finishing his doping suspension. The pop star remains by his side, follows him to the racetrack when she can, and everyone goes wild for her. In 2025 Elodie’s career is full throttle while Andrea Iannone ’s slows down—so much so that it hints at a stop. According to paddock chatter, the two broke up and got back together at least a couple of times last year.

2026 opened with a media earthquake for Andrea Iannone . After about three years, his relationship with Elodie seems to have reached the end of the line. While the singer was spotted in Thailand looking very close to her dancer Franceska Nuredini, he appeared to be far from the radar of the stunning pop star.

Andrea has started following Belén Rodríguez on Instagram again, but it seems the showgirl isn’t the least bit interested. Oh well, time to turn the page. Recently, a well-known gossip weekly published photos of Andrea Iannone with Rocío Muñoz Morales, the Spanish actress and former partner of Raoul Bova. The two were caught at a luxurious resort in Franciacorta.