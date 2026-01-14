MotoGP riders' salaries: Marquez is king, but so many discrepancies

The 2026 MotoGP season is just around the corner: in less than two weeks everyone will be on track for the winter test in Malaysia. There are plenty of hot topics, with Marc Marquez ready to return after the Mandalika injury, Pecco Bagnaia looking for redemption, Jorge Martin back full-time, the new Yamaha engine, and much more. It will also be time for the rider market, choosing teams and setting salaries. Below is an approximate overview of the riders’ earnings.

Marc Marquez in 1st place

In 2025 Marc Marquez reclaimed the MotoGP world title, taking back the championship throne. In doing so, he has reasserted his dominance over the series and rightly stands as the highest-paid rider in the premier class. Although there are no official figures, paddock whispers suggest the Cervera phenomenon’s salary is around 12 million euros. The amount is certainly higher when you add win bonuses (11 in races and 14 in sprints) and personal sponsor income, for a total of at least 17 million.

Quartararo and Bagnaia on the podium

In second place is Fabio Quartararo: his salary is also said to be 12 million, thanks to the contract signed in 2024. Yamaha chose to invest in the Frenchman during a difficult phase for the team, promising a more competitive future that is still yet to materialize. He hasn’t won in three years, and from this season the M1 will be equipped with a V4 engine, which represents a major hope. The question is whether the Japanese manufacturer will continue to invest so much in the Nice-born rider for the next two years as well...

The third highest-paid rider on the grid is Pecco Bagnaia, MotoGP world champion in 2022 and 2023, and runner-up in 2024. Last season he fell short of expectations, partly due to a Ducati GP25 he never fully understood. The Turin native is believed to earn around 7 million euros a year, but at the next contract renewal his salary could be reduced—assuming Borgo Panigale and Bagnaia stay together for the next two years.

The Martin ‘case’

Off the podium of highest-paid riders is Jorge Martin, the 2024 MotoGP world champion. Despite a tough year full of crashes, injuries, and difficult moments with Aprilia, he is said to pocket over 4 million euros. The Madrid-born rider tried to leave Noale early to join the factory Honda team, where he would have earned more. But Aprilia put up a wall, demanding the contract be honored. In the next market window, it will be interesting to see whether ‘Martinator’ decides to continue betting on a competitive bike like the RS-GP or look elsewhere...

The veterans’ bracket

In the ranking of the highest-paid riders, fifth place goes to Maverick Vinales, with a salary of 4 million. A considerable figure given that the Spaniard rides for a satellite team, Tech3, albeit under the KTM umbrella. Next come Johann Zarco and Jack Mille r, earning roughly 4 million and 3 million euros respectively. These figures are justified by the fact that they are among the most experienced riders in MotoGP.

Honda, KTM and Gresini garages

Note the salary difference between Joan Mir and Luca Marini in the HRC garage. The Majorcan rider (2020 champion) is believed to earn around 3 million per season, while Luca Marini about 1 million. Curiously, the KTM factory riders, Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, take home less than the Tech3 riders. The first is reportedly on 1.5 million, the second on 1 million. Enea Bastianini, meanwhile, is said to be paid around 2.5 million a year.

Another salary that seems undervalued is that of Alex Marquez , this year’s runner-up, who earns less than 1 million euros. The same can be said for Marco Bezzecchi, who is believed to earn less than half a million (like Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini). A figure that will certainly need to be revised after his splendid 2025 season.