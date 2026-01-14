New year, new challenges, new partners. Lorenzo Baldassarri returns to the Superbike World Championship, doing so with Go Eleven’s Ducati and prestigious collaborations.

The winter break was really short for the rider from the Marche region, who competed in MotoE last year and used the break to finalize all the details for 2026.

"The break went by really fast. - Lorenzo Baldassarri tells Corsedimoto - I finished the championship in November and now we’re starting again: it really flew by. In MotoE there was a month and a half between races, in some cases two months, so it almost feels like there wasn’t any break at all."

He has now signed an agreement with GiMoto, an Italian artisanal excellence specializing in custom technical apparel for motorcyclists, renowned for its top-quality leather suits and the development of integrated airbag systems.

"I’m happy about the new collaboration with GiMoto, which is returning to racing and doing it with me, in World Superbike. They make a great product. I had the chance to try it during training and I liked it a lot. This new partnership is starting as a long-term project. We want to grow together and improve in every aspect. The airbag also seems excellent to me, a product designed down to the details."

"This year a new collaboration has begun with Arai, a company that produces top-of-the-line helmets and has made history. I’m really proud to have joined the Arai family." The helmet is new as well:

Everything is ready for the start, then. "I’m pumped! The season will kick off with winter testing at Jerez on January 21 and 22. We’ll then go to Portimão on the 28th and 29th, and then to Australia for the official tests. That’s where I’ll make my seasonal Superbike debut on the Go Eleven team’s Ducati. I can’t wait."