Pavesio (Yamaha): "Toprak? Watch out for the stoppie challenge with Miller!

Yamaha is getting ready to accompany Toprak Razgatlioglu in the MotoGP challenge with Pramac Racing. Paolo Pavesio’s comments.

Toprak Razgatlioglu captured all the attention at theYamaha, in particular, proudly welcomes back one of its champions—even if from the Superbike World Championship—and together they’re preparing for a highly anticipated MotoGP adventure. And the first real taste on track isn’t far off, with the Sepang tests just around the corner... Pramac and the Iwata brand are also looking ahead to their second season together, featuring a technical revolution called the V4, much talked about and certainly a key storyline to watch in 2026. It couldn’t be otherwise:captured all the attention at the Pramac Racing launch , in particular, proudly welcomes back one of its champions—even if from the Superbike World Championship—and together they’re preparing for a highly anticipated MotoGP adventure. And the first real taste on track isn’t far off, with the Sepang tests just around the corner... Pramac and the Iwata brand are also looking ahead to their second season together, featuring a technical revolution called the V4, much talked about and certainly a key storyline to watch in 2026.

Pramac and Yamaha, second year together

“For us it’s positive pressure to help the team and the brand get back to where they belong,” emphasized Paolo Pavesio, managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing, during the Pramac Racing event. After a year of “apprenticeship,” given the new partnership, the focus now is on further steps forward. With a metaphor: “Last year we planted the seeds of a special plant, bamboo. It seems to grow slowly because it first grows underground. That’s what we tried to do: lay solid foundations, and now we’ll have a completely new bike,” Pavesio added. “Half of the riders have changed, but what matters is continuity in building the project, the connection, the human side. These are aspects we’re working hard on.”

“We were already talking about it in 2022...”

The big news is clearly Toprak Razgatlioglu, with whom Yamaha won a Superbike world title in 2021, plus two runner-up finishes in the following two years, all peppered with numerous race wins and podiums. Iwata is therefore delighted to be reunited with one of its champions. “It’s a sort of ‘homecoming’; he’s Yamaha’s most successful rider in Superbike,” Pavesio said. “We were already talking with his manager in 2022 about bringing his talent to MotoGP—it took a bit longer than expected, but we made it happen.” How does he see him? “He’s more ready than ever; two years on a different bike have allowed him to grow even more, and he’ll certainly bring energy and enthusiasm. I expect a season of steady growth. And with Miller, a stoppie showdown too!” he concluded with a joke.