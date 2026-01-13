New investors in MotoGP? For now, familiar faces in Moto2

Among the short-to-medium term goals for MotoGP highlighted in Liberty Media’s business plan is a firm commitment to making the teams wealthier. Creating value for the stakeholders actively involved in this asset and, consequently, for the entire ecosystem. A bit like in Formula 1: from 2017 to 2025, team values have quadrupled. It isn’t easy to attract new investors to a paddock; this was recently seen with the acquisition of the Fantic Racing Moto2 team by Eric de Seynes, which until now had remained loyal to familiar faces from within the circle.

TRACKHOUSE AND TECH 3 AS EXAMPLES

For Liberty Media, there are two standout examples of investors from outside the two-wheeled world. Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, a NASCAR standout before venturing into MotoGP. No less noteworthy are Günther Steiner and Richard Coleman, who through Ikon Capital have just taken over Tech 3 from Hervé Poncharal. This is the path to making everyone richer. In a recent interview, Carlos Ezpeleta reaffirmed that he receives multiple proposals from parties interested in entering MotoGP. However, so far, they have not materialized.

ERIC DE SEYNES AT FANTIC

Somewhat surprisingly, on Sunday, January 11, it was announced that Eric de Seynes, who has been actively involved in motorcycling for half a century and is best known for his recent role as CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe, has acquired the Fantic Racing Moto2 team through his own company, REDS. The deal was finalized after months of negotiations, also involving an external firm, although de Seynes himself had recently let something slip.

A LIFETIME IN MOTORCYCLING

"I’m preparing for a future no longer directly tied to Yamaha," he revealed last December after being appointed by the FIM as director of the CMC (Classic Motorcycle Commission), the commission dedicated to vintage motorcycles. Over the course of his career as an entrepreneur, he has held important positions at MBK, Minarelli, and then Yamaha across France, Germany, and Italy, up to the Presidency and leadership of the European division. A businessman with credibility and financial solidity, he is now the Team Owner of the reigning Moto2 Teams’ World Champion squad.

FANTIC’S FUTURE