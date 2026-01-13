MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

New investors in MotoGP? For now, familiar faces in Moto2

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 at 13:45
Eric de Seynes
Among the short-to-medium term goals for MotoGP highlighted in Liberty Media’s business plan is a firm commitment to making the teams wealthier. Creating value for the stakeholders actively involved in this asset and, consequently, for the entire ecosystem. A bit like in Formula 1: from 2017 to 2025, team values have quadrupled. It isn’t easy to attract new investors to a paddock; this was recently seen with the acquisition of the Fantic Racing Moto2 team by Eric de Seynes, which until now had remained loyal to familiar faces from within the circle.

TRACKHOUSE AND TECH 3 AS EXAMPLES

For Liberty Media, there are two standout examples of investors from outside the two-wheeled world. Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, a NASCAR standout before venturing into MotoGP. No less noteworthy are Günther Steiner and Richard Coleman, who through Ikon Capital have just taken over Tech 3 from Hervé Poncharal. This is the path to making everyone richer. In a recent interview, Carlos Ezpeleta reaffirmed that he receives multiple proposals from parties interested in entering MotoGP. However, so far, they have not materialized.

ERIC DE SEYNES AT FANTIC

Somewhat surprisingly, on Sunday, January 11, it was announced that Eric de Seynes, who has been actively involved in motorcycling for half a century and is best known for his recent role as CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe, has acquired the Fantic Racing Moto2 team through his own company, REDS. The deal was finalized after months of negotiations, also involving an external firm, although de Seynes himself had recently let something slip.

A LIFETIME IN MOTORCYCLING

"I’m preparing for a future no longer directly tied to Yamaha," he revealed last December after being appointed by the FIM as director of the CMC (Classic Motorcycle Commission), the commission dedicated to vintage motorcycles. Over the course of his career as an entrepreneur, he has held important positions at MBK, Minarelli, and then Yamaha across France, Germany, and Italy, up to the Presidency and leadership of the European division. A businessman with credibility and financial solidity, he is now the Team Owner of the reigning Moto2 Teams’ World Champion squad.

FANTIC’S FUTURE

Fantic Motor had acquired the current structure from VR46, viewing Moto2 as a suitable platform to showcase the brand globally. Sporting results have followed, although in 2025 the main sponsor withdrew mid-season, and the company simultaneously revised its participation in other motorcycle disciplines as well. According to the press release, Fantic’s future in Moto2 is not in question, with a "long-term vision" and with Eric de Seynes (no longer the company itself) as the owner.

Read also

Fantic, what a Moto2 season! First team title and a historic 3rd for Baltus. And Arbolino joins in 2026Fantic, what a Moto2 season! First team title and a historic 3rd for Baltus. And Arbolino joins in 2026
Bedon opens up: the secrets behind Fantic’s success, Canet’s farewell, the future with Arbolino, and the global marketBedon opens up: the secrets behind Fantic’s success, Canet’s farewell, the future with Arbolino, and the global market
Fantic

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s villa: a €10 million ultra-luxury bunker

13 January 2026
Fermin Aldeguer Gresini Racing Team MotoGP
MotoGP

Aldeguer from the hospital: "The worst is over." But doubts remain about his return

13 January 2026

More news

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s villa: a €10 million ultra-luxury bunker

MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer Gresini Racing Team MotoGP

Aldeguer from the hospital: "The worst is over." But doubts remain about his return

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Gibernau blasts Valentino Rossi: "There was no need to do that

MotoGP
John Britten

A Dream Born in a Shed: How the Britten V1000 Rewrote the Rulebook and Became a Legend

Stories

Popular articles

SPY-Yamaha-1

MotoGP Tech: The Yamaha Patent That Reveals the Secrets of Downwash Ducts

MotoGP
Max Biaggi

Max Biaggi slams Ducati: "Aprilia is the only Italian manufacturer"

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin-Aprilia, peace made and a world championship dream: it could be a wonderful story

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP Superbike

Toprak Razgatlioglu, from the SBK throne to the MotoGP challenge: "I have to be realistic"

MotoGP
Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall'Igna skeptical: "Bagnaia? Hard to explain

MotoGP

Loading