Curtain up: Pramac Yamaha opens the waltz of 2026 MotoGP World Championship launches. It’s going to be an intense season.

"The Symphony of Speed": the spotlight shines on Pramac Racing and, above all, on the much-anticipated rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu, the Superbike champion set for a new and demanding challenge in Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha in Moto2 was also unveiled, banking on the confirmation of Izan Guevara and the intriguing rookie Giacomo Agostini, the curtain officially rises on what already promises to be an intense 2026 MotoGP season for the team led by Paolo Campinoti, called to face multiple challenges. The partnership with Prima Assicurazioni is renewed, once again as title sponsor for the new year in the MotoGP World Championship. : the spotlight shines onand, above all, on the much-anticipated rookie, the Superbike champion set for a new and demanding challenge in MotoGP . But let’s not forget the Yamaha V4 , and of course the confirmed Jack Miller, a cornerstone of the team. At the same time, the second season ofin Moto2 was also unveiled, banking on the confirmation of Izan Guevara and the intriguing rookie Alberto Ferrandez . In the splendid setting of the Accademia Musicale Chigiana, in Siena’s historic center, and with guest of honor, the curtain officially rises on what already promises to be an intense 2026 MotoGP season for the team led by Paolo Campinoti, called to face multiple challenges. The partnership with Prima Assicurazioni is renewed, once again as title sponsor for the new year in the MotoGP World Championship.

Pramac and Yamaha ready for the 2026 challenge

"Proud to still be here after 25 years, with a new chapter for the team," team principal Campinoti emphasized with pride. "We’ve always done our best, striving to constantly improve, and we are one of the best teams on the grid." Second year with Yamaha, "which shares our ambitions and has an extraordinary group of people." Looking at the new rider duo: "Jack Miller is part of the family; in our view he hasn’t shown his full potential yet. We welcome Toprak, in his first year in MotoGP, but in Superbike he has proven to be the best on the grid. We have no doubt he’ll make his mark in MotoGP as well."

"I’m happy to have a rider like him in the garage," added an enthusiastic Gino Borsoi, Pramac Racing team director, referring again to "We all know his talent; in my opinion he can take a big step forward in MotoGP too. We’ll have to wait a bit, but big results will come." added an enthusiastic Gino Borsoi, Pramac Racing team director, referring again to Toprak Razgatlioglu

The Moto2 project

The intermediate class program is not being overlooked: launched only last year, it already boasts several highlights, above all Izan Guevara’s maiden victory at the final Grand Prix of the 2025 season. He’s confirmed, alongside a rookie, with the unchanged goal of being key players in the class.

"I’m excited for this season; like the team, I’ve gained my own experience. We’re ready!" emphasized a thrilled Alex De Angelis. The bike will remain a Boscoscuro, now with clearer direction on the technical side. As for the riders, "Izan is a world champion and knows how to win in Moto2 as well; we expect him to be among the best every weekend. Alberto is young; he’s raced in Moto2 JuniorGP, but our key goal is to help young talents perform well. I’ll also do my best to help him achieve good results right away."