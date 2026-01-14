Toprak Razgatlioglu, the MotoGP dream is taking shape: "It's the right decision

Razgatlioglu fired up for the 2026 MotoGP season: here are his words from the Pramac Yamaha team launch event.

He pushed hard for MotoGP and got his wish: in 2026, Toprak Razgatlioglu is ready to take on what is probably the toughest challenge of his career. But he’s not afraid to fail—he has confidence in himself and in the Yamaha project. Yesterday in Siena, the Prima Pramac team was unveiled for the new season, and the three-time Superbike World Champion reaffirmed his ambitions.

From Superbike to MotoGP: Razgatlioglu ready for the challenge

The Turkish rider is highly motivated for his new adventure in the premier class of motorcycle racing: "This is a special moment; finally the dream becomes reality. I’m happy to join the Prima Pramac Yamaha family. This is the right decision. I’ll try to do my best every race weekend."

Very positive, because MotoGP is completely different from Superbike. Especially the acceleration—it’s incredible. And on the straight the bike is really fast. I need time to adapt to the bike and learn, especially the tires. I need to feel the limit. We’ll have enough time; there will be several tests, in Sepang we’ll have 6 days to test. I hope we’ll find the way; I just need some time to adapt." Razgatlioglu also spoke about his first feelings riding the Yamaha M1 in the initial tests held in 2025: "."

Asked about his goals, Toprak couldn’t overcommit, as he’s a MotoGP rookie: "It won’t be a simple year, because it will be a big change for me. 2026 might be a learning year for me, but maybe in 2027 with the new rules I can fight for the podium. I don’t know, we’ll see. For now, there’s 2026, a very important year for me. I will give my all, as always, but we are ready."

Prima Pramac Yamaha, Jack Miller and Toprak Style

The three-time WorldSBK champion will have an experienced teammate like Jack Miller alongside him and a top-tier, seasoned structure around him in Prima Pramac: "Jack is a good teammate," he explains, "he’s fun and that’s positive. We’ll work a lot together. Regarding development, during the test everyone listened to me and that’s really important. I don’t have MotoGP experience, but I explain my feelings to the team and we try to find the right way to be fast. I think in Malaysia we’ll improve a lot; we’ll have 6 days of testing. Yamaha will bring new things and there will be a lot to try."

Can Razgatlioglu bring his Superbike riding style to MotoGP? Here’s his answer: "Maybe not this year, but next year I think 90%. I understand what the bike’s style is; riding with my style doesn’t work on some tracks—sometimes you need more corner speed. I’ll have to change a bit and make a mix. We’ll see; it’s hard to say now, changing isn’t easy. But I think in 2027 I’ll be able to ride a lot with my style."