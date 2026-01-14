MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

VR46 presentation in Rome: unchanged lineup, big ambitions for MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 at 13:12
The Eternal City hosts the VR46 Racing Team, which officially presents its 2026 MotoGP season.
An unchanged lineup to make concrete progress and aim ever higher. Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team chose Villa Miani in Rome to unveil its 2026 plans, with Fabio Di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli and their respective Ducatis called to be protagonists in this MotoGP season. After Pramac Racing last night, Valentino Rossi’s squad is the second to raise the curtain, officially opening the season that marks the end of an era for the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, ahead of the revolutionary switch to 850cc scheduled for 2027. A livery that is essentially almost unchanged, perhaps with a touch more black instead of white, to give an even more “racing” feel to the two Desmosedicis of the champion from Tavullia’s team.

In search of greater consistency

A livery that both riders like a lot, determined as they are to do well. Also because contract matters are already on the table: the season has yet to begin but the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP World Championship looms, and all teams aim to secure a certain stability as soon as possible, at least regarding the riders... Let’s remember that Fabio Di Giannantonio will once again have the most up-to-date Ducati available (like the Marquez brothers and Bagnaia), while Franco Morbidelli, in his second season with VR46, will still have the previous season’s spec.
“Two riders from Rome, it’s an honor to be here” began Valentino Rossi, who took the stage together with his two boys. “It will be our fifth season in MotoGP, another great challenge. Last year we finished third in the team standings, but the goal is always to raise the level: we achieved many good results, but we want to win! A win is always better than a podium.” While seeking greater consistency, which was lacking on several occasions, as the VR46 team owner himself admits. “We all need to work well together to be competitive all the time; we had many ups and downs and we need to try to be consistent at every circuit.”

Valentino Rossi

