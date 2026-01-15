Bezzecchi fires up Aprilia: “We want more.” Roaring restart in MotoGP 2026

Marco Bezzecchi eyes the 2026 MotoGP World Championship as Aprilia’s reference point. “Calm and focused, we know what we’re capable of.”
Too much pressure would be harmful, but it’s undeniable that Marco Bezzecchi
will be under the spotlight in the new MotoGP season. “We expect him to pick up where he left off,” said CEO Massimo Rivola at the official unveiling,
making the situation clear from the outset. The goal is another step forward, expected by both Aprilia
and Bezzecchi himself, who has never been this competitive in MotoGP—and, as they say, appetite grows with eating... And the Winged Lion back on the RS-GP symbolizes the grit and determination of a duo aiming to be center stage.
“We want more”
He’s already the winningest rider for the Noale brand in the premier class. “I’m happy, but it’s never enough
,” said Marco Bezzecchi
. “I’m proud to have already achieved these results in my first year with the team, but we want more.
” The rider from Romagna, 3rd overall at the end of the 2025 season, doesn’t hide the determination and “hunger” with which he’s preparing to face the refreshed MotoGP challenge. “I hope to start again from where I finished last year,
” he said, echoing Rivola’s earlier words and the clear expectations for the Italian after what we saw in 2025. “When you build a foundation, it’s hard to lose everything. We have to stay calm and focused; last year we did a great job and we know what we’re capable of. We need to improve together—I also need to improve as a rider—but I’m sure the guys’ work will pay off.”
The Aprilia Lion
The return of a historic symbol and a livery everyone likes: that’s how Marco Bezzecchi
sees “his beauty,” the RS-GP with which he already achieved so much last year. “It’s wonderful to have the lion back, a historic design, and the bike looks very aggressive. It reflects the character of the team and the factory,” he emphasized. “All the people working with us are incredibly strong and always highly motivated. The livery is beautiful—now we hope to take it to the right positions.” What about the new RS-GP26? “Quite different from last year’s and very aggressive,” replied the determined Aprilia standard-bearer. On the other side of the garage, he’ll have from the start Jorge Martin
, out for redemption and surely an extra motivation for the Italian, since your teammate is always your first rival. Now we await the first verdict from the track with the early-February Sepang test.