Before MotoGP: Nicky Hayden's Triumph at the Daytona 200

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 at 08:32
Nicky Hayden
This Saturday marks the 84th edition of the Daytona 200. Today it’s a “fallen noble,” though back in the spotlight recently (and an integral part of the MotoAmerica Supersport calendar), yet still one of the most prestigious motorcycle races on the planet. First and foremost for its roll of honor, which includes no fewer than 7 premier-class 500cc/MotoGP World Champions: Giacomo Agostini (1974), Kenny Roberts (1978, 1983, 1984), Freddie Spencer (1985), Eddie Lawson (1986), Wayne Rainey (1987), Kevin Schwantz (1988), with Nicky Hayden (2002) the most recent. Who, at the time, came remarkably close to a historic feat.

VICTORY WITH THE HONDA TWIN

Before moving up to MotoGP with Repsol Honda colors from 2003, in 2002 the ‘Kentucky Kid’ captured the AMA Superbike title and, in March, clinched the Daytona 200 as well. On the American Honda RC51 (the overseas designation of the VTR 1000), not without a few headaches. In practice he crashed heavily at the Chicane after securing pole position, walking away unscathed from an impact that could have had far worse consequences.

RACE DOMINATION

Over the course of the 200 miles Hayden effectively faced no rivals, pulling away from Jamie Hacking (Suzuki) and Anthony Gobert (Yamaha), third and the author of a heroic feat: he raced with a fractured collarbone! With that success, the future 2006 MotoGP World Champion became the fourth-youngest winner ever of the Daytona 200 at just over 20 years old. With a touch of regret for what had happened only two years earlier: in 2000 he lost the sprint by just 11 thousandths to Mat Mladin (injured and absent in 2002), the savvier rider in the frantic final dash.

ONE STEP FROM THE RECORD

With that potential victory, moreover on debut and setting the fastest lap in the race, he would have become the youngest winner of all time of the 200 miles. A record only brushed, slipping away by 0.011, but Nicky still earned his place in Daytona history with full merit and acclaim thanks to that wonderful 2002 triumph.

