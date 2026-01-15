MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

KOVE 450RALLY EX makes history: three stage wins and first Chinese manufacturer

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Thursday, 15 January 2026 at 17:30
Kove alla Dakar
The Dakar has always been considered the toughest proving ground for off-road motorcycle engineering. For KOVE, it is part of a structured, long-term technical program.
The project began in 2021, even before the brand’s official debut. From the earliest stages of developing the 450RALLY platform, KOVE chose the Dakar as the benchmark environment to validate the bike in the most extreme conditions. The goal was to build a product capable of withstanding real and prolonged use. The Dakar debut came in 2023 with three factory bikes on the start line. All three finished the race. This was a particularly significant result for a newcomer motorcycle manufacturer.
In 2024 KOVE returned to the Dakar with a more analytical approach, focused on data collection and optimizing the machine in race conditions. In December of the same year, the brand officially announced the Dakar 2025 program.
The year 2025 marked an important milestone. With twelve riders entered, KOVE became the second-largest motorcycle team at the Dakar, behind only KTM.
The breakthrough came in 2026. Riding the new KOVE 450RALLY EX, factory rider Neels Theric claimed three stage victories in the Rally2 class, two during the Marathon Stage and one in SS8. With these results, KOVE became the first Chinese motorcycle manufacturer to win stages at the Dakar.
The 450RALLY EX is a motorcycle developed expressly for competition, built according to Dakar regulations but with reinforced components to withstand extreme use. The frame, suspension, and transmission are designed to ensure reliability over very long distances. The fuel injection system and electrical setup are optimized to operate in heat, dust, and at altitude.
The production version, the 450RALLY Regular, is homologated for road use and represents a variant more oriented toward comfort and everyday usability. At the same time, KOVE has built an international racing structure with factory riders, officially supported privateers, and a technical team composed of engineers, mechanics, and data analysts. The global approach is also confirmed by technical partnerships with top-tier companies and by the presence of riders from various European countries. In recent years, KOVE has also strengthened support for privateers, a significant part of the brand’s Dakar lineup.
For KOVE, the Dakar is not simply a race to win, but a continuous process of technical validation. It is where design solutions are tested and turned into products. The results achieved in recent years show how this path is helping the brand solidify its standing on the international stage.

