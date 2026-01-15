MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Front tire range streamlined, with exceptions: Michelin’s updates for its final year in MotoGP

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 15 January 2026 at 18:11
Michelin streamlines the allocation of front tires for the 2026 MotoGP season—here’s what changes.
A simpler, reduced range of front tires in what will be its final year in the World Championship. In 2027, with the MotoGP overhaul, Michelin will no longer be the sole tire supplier (a surprise, as they admitted right after the announcement), but will make way for Pirelli, which already supplies Moto2 and Moto3. A progressive and controlled reduction of the specifications available to riders, in line with “the sustainability strategy and the commitment to resource optimization”, while at the same time “offering greater freedom of choice thanks to a higher number of tires with specifications best suited to each rider’s style and to the characteristics of each circuit.”

Changes, with some exceptions

As stated in the official release, Michelin is simplifying the range of front tires for the 2026 MotoGP season at most of the scheduled Grands Prix. Two front specifications will be provided, one fewer than the three used in the 2025 season; there will be seven tires for each specification, unlike the five available last season; 14 tires in total will be available, instead of the 15 in 2025. However, there are a few exceptions due to unstable weather and temperatures: the French GP at Le Mans, the British GP at Silverstone, the German GP at the Sachsenring, the Australian GP at Phillip Island, and the Valencia GP. This decision was made after consulting all the teams, Dorna Sports, IRTA, and MSMA, and was officially validated by the Grand Prix Commission.

Michelin’s comment

“We continue the work started in 2018,” said Piero Taramasso. “Over the last eight MotoGP seasons, Michelin has halved the number of specifications offered to riders, while constantly improving safety and performance across an increasing number of circuits, as demonstrated by the numerous records set. By comparison, the 2018 season had 58 different front and rear tire specifications for 19 Grands Prix, versus 29 specifications in 2026 for 22 races. Thanks to this approach of continuous optimization, Michelin has progressively reduced the volumes of tires produced and transported. Michelin thus reaffirms its commitment to combining technological innovation, environmental responsibility, and sporting excellence, in the service of MotoGP and its protagonists.”

