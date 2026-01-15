Front tire range streamlined, with exceptions: Michelin’s updates for its final year in MotoGP

Michelin
streamlines the allocation of front tires for the 2026 MotoGP season—here’s what changes.
A simpler, reduced range of front tires in what will be its final year in the World Championship. In 2027, with the MotoGP overhaul, Michelin
will no longer be the sole tire supplier (a surprise, as they admitted right after the announcement), but will make way for Pirelli, which already supplies Moto2
and Moto3. A progressive and controlled reduction of the specifications available to riders, in line with “the sustainability strategy and the commitment to resource optimization”
, while at the same time “offering greater freedom of choice thanks to a higher number of tires with specifications best suited to each rider’s style and to the characteristics of each circuit.”
As stated in the official release, Michelin
is simplifying the range of front tires for the 2026 MotoGP season at most of the scheduled Grands Prix. Two front specifications will be provided, one fewer than the three used in the 2025 season; there will be seven tires for each specification, unlike the five available last season; 14 tires in total will be available, instead of the 15 in 2025. However, there are a few exceptions due to unstable weather and temperatures: the French GP at Le Mans, the British GP at Silverstone, the German GP at the Sachsenring, the Australian GP at Phillip Island, and the Valencia GP. This decision was made after consulting all the teams, Dorna Sports, IRTA, and MSMA, and was officially validated by the Grand Prix Commission.