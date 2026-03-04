Moto2 toward a green 2027: Triumph begins testing 100% non-fossil fuels

In preparation for the 2027 season, Triumph is beginning to test 100% non-fossil fuels in Moto2 engines, evaluating their performance and durability.

The revolutionary 2027 is very close, and not just because of the red-hot rider market in MotoGP. On the occasion of the just-finished Thailand GP, Triumph Motorcycles announced its testing program for 100% non-fossil fuels, which will be mandatory by regulation starting next year. As made official last July, fuels must be used that are not obtained through the refining of crude oil and, initially, may be biofuels, that is, fuels derived from biological sources, or e-fuels, obtained by directly capturing CO2 from the atmosphere.

"Supporting the development of a sustainable future"

"Since the first race in Qatar in 2019, we have never stopped working to develop the Moto2 project," said Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer of Triumph Motorcycles. Having successfully passed endurance tests with 40% non-fossil fuels last year, most of the engine mapping and optimization work has been completed, and now it’s time for the next phase of engine testing. This year Triumph and Moto2 have begun testing samples of 100% non-fossil fuels to verify performance and durability, clearly starting from the just-concluded GP.said Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer of Triumph Motorcycles.

"Together we have completed 1,781,698 km in the Moto2 World Championship, and all of these kilometers help us develop and introduce updates to further improve on-track performance. In addition to improving performance, we are also committed to supporting the development of a sustainable future for motorcycling and motorcycle sport. Therefore, as the championship moves toward 100% non-fossil fuels, we will use 100% non-fossil fuel samples to test performance and durability during this season."

Triumph Triple Trophy 2026

Also at Buriram, two exclusive limited-edition motorcycles were unveiled, offered as prizes in this year’s Triumph Triple Trophy competition. The #001 Triumph Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition will be won by the rider who delivers the most outstanding performances in Moto2 this season, as voted by the fans, and one lucky Triumph and Moto2 fan will win the #765 model in a free draw for the 2026 season. With only 1,000 bikes produced worldwide, the Moto2 Edition features carbon fiber components, and these two motorcycles will come with a numbered and personalized machined-from-solid upper triple clamp, making this prize even more exclusive.

The first Triumph Triple Trophy was won by Marco Bezzecchi (2020), followed by Raul Fernandez (2021), Jeremy Alcoba (2022), Pedro Acosta (2023), Ai Ogura (2024), and Diogo Moreira (2025), who added their names to the list of winners. How is the winner determined? On the Sunday of each Grand Prix weekend, a panel made up of MotoGP and Triumph members selects three Moto2 riders for their outstanding on-track performances. Fans can vote for the winner via the MotoGP Instagram channel, and each rider will be awarded points based on the number of votes received. Points for each GP are awarded as follows: 7 points for the rider with the most fan votes, 6 points for the rider with the second-highest number of fan votes, 5 points for the rider with the third-highest number of fan votes.