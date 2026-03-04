Chinese motorcycles: Is it really hard to find spare parts? The truth in 2026

"Buying a Chinese bike? Yeah, but when something breaks you’ll end up in tears." You hear this kind of talk every day. And yet the China-made Benellis are the best-selling motorcycles in Italy.

For years, Italian motorcyclists looked East with a mix of curiosity and fear. On one hand, the prices were irresistible; on the other, the specter of the "missing part" loomed: the nightmare of a broken brake lever or a temperamental sensor turning a brand-new bike into a piece of modern art sitting in the garage for months. Today, in 2026, the landscape has changed dramatically.

The real revolution has come through the establishment of European logistics hubs. The giants that now dominate the sales charts have understood that the battle isn’t won with design alone, but with warehouses. The most renowned brands of the new Eastern wave have invested heavily in distribution centers located across Italy, Spain, and Germany, bringing parts availability to levels comparable to Japanese competitors. It’s no longer unusual to receive a component within a few days, a milestone that, up to five years ago, seemed utopian for anyone not riding a Honda or a BMW. Brands like Benelli CFMOTO , Voge, and Keeway now have warehouses all over Europe.

It can be more complicated to source parts for newer motorcycle makers; however, many Chinese engine platforms use standard components. This means that, in an emergency, mechanical compatibility is much higher than one might think. Moreover, the choice by major manufacturers to use top-tier components allows buyers to bypass the brand’s official channels, turning directly to the universal aftermarket, which guarantees immediate availability in almost any repair shop.

Clearly, the same goes for Chinese cars. Some are still hesitant to buy a BYD or an Omoda, fearing they’ll struggle to find spare parts—but that’s not the case. So why isn’t everyone rushing to buy made-in-China? In many cases, it’s a matter of image and cultural baggage, especially in the auto sector. Benelli has an Italian name, and even today it’s still “cool” to have one in the garage. Various Chinese motorcycle brands are present in the racing world and therefore have a certain appeal. With cars it’s different. If you own a Leapmotor, in certain circles you’re labeled as “uncool,” as someone who can’t afford a European car. But the tide is turning...