Heavy blow for Marc Marquez: his injury is more serious than expected

Marc Marquez lost the aura of his invincibility during the Thailand Grand Prix. The MotoGP championship is off to an uphill start, and not just because of the rear tire puncture in Sunday’s race. His form isn’t yet optimal, and this Ducati GP26 requires adjustments to his riding style.

The aftermath of the injury

The winter tests had raised a few warning signs about his physical condition. The Mandalika crash and the subsequent operation on his right shoulder left their mark. The situation is more complex than expected; the long rehabilitation process makes it difficult to ride consistently. The injury compromises his precision, both in the feedback to the engineers and on track. "It’s a bit harder to be precise in my comments and to always ride the same way," summarizes Marc Marquez after the Thailand GP.

The shoulder injury in Indonesia initially seemed like no big deal. "At first it seemed like a simple injury, but it wasn’t," admits the reigning MotoGP champion. Especially since it’s the right shoulder again, everything will take longer. There are about three weeks of rest before the next round in Brazil, where things should become clearer. But it’s not just a health issue—something has also changed on track...

Aprilia steps forward

The level rises every year," Marquez anticipates. "Since Ducati has already been very strong in recent years, it might be harder to improve, but we're trying to make a difference with small details." The competition has made gains; Aprilia and Bezzecchi have reconfirmed themselves as a highly competitive pairing. Pole and victory at Buriram were certainly no coincidence, following their two wins in the final two races of the 2025 championship.

Marc’s aero pack

As for aerodynamics, the nine-time world champion deliberately chose to start the season with the 2024 package, partly because of the shoulder injury. In the end, he said, you have to find "the best package for the current situation and riding style." The step back is not a technological regression, but an adaptation to his physical reality, as it requires less effort.

The 2025 package was heavier and more physically demanding. "I can’t ride the bike like I did last year," admits Marc Marquez. "I’m missing the strength I had last year. That’s why I need a bike that turns a bit better, that holds the line better, and doesn’t force me to push as hard as last year." The fact that he also has to adapt his riding style accordingly is nothing new for the rider from Cervera. "Once again in my career, I’ll try to adapt my riding style to this new situation."

No panic!

Despite the less-than-ideal situation, Marc is trying to stay optimistic. When you’re on a factory Ducati, the only goal can be victory, and he’s not looking for excuses. The Borgo Panigale engineers will continue to work on some technical details—it’s forbidden to fall asleep in front of such fierce competition. "We need to work well, work hard, but there’s no panic. Here (in Thailand) there was a different carcass, it’s a different tire. We’ll see in the next races."

The older of the Marquez brothers seems confident; after securing his ninth world title, he has regained belief. He is counting heavily on physical recovery to make up ground, both on track and in the standings. "Do I seem confident? Because the biggest challenge of my sporting career was last year. This year we’ll take whatever comes. I’ve already been under too much pressure in the past."