Bimota Tesi H2 TERA: the 200-hp supercharged crossover that defies physics

Bimota loves to push beyond conventional limits. It always has in the past, and it still does today with the Tesi H2 TERA, the Rimini-based brand’s first Performance Crossover. The very name, an acronym for Tesi with Height Adjustment, reveals the essence of a project born to combine the technical exclusivity of the Tesi series with the versatility needed to conquer any kind of asphalt.

The powerplant is the legendary 998 cc inline-four derived from Kawasaki , equipped with a centrifugal supercharger. This forced-induction unit, already compliant with Euro 5+ regulations, delivers a maximum output of 147.1 kW, equal to 200 horsepower at 11,000 rpm, with 137 Nm of torque ensuring robust thrust at any engine speed. Thermal management and efficiency are guaranteed by a liquid-cooling system with an oil cooler. Fuel delivery relies on a sophisticated DFI injection system with dual injectors and 40 mm throttle bodies.

The real revolution, however, lies in the chassis, where Bimota evolves its iconic hub-center steering system. The TERA boasts an 8-degree improvement in steering angle compared to the Tesi H2, reaching a total of 35 degrees that enhances maneuverability even at low speeds. The structure blends billet aluminum plates with die-cast aluminum front and rear swingarms. In this way, it creates a setup that neutralizes dive under braking and guarantees impeccable directional stability.

The suspension department showcases Swedish excellence with pressurized Öhlins TTX36 shocks featuring a separate reservoir, fully adjustable at both the front and rear. These components offer generous wheel travel—114 mm at the front axle and 145 mm at the rear—ideal for soaking up road imperfections without sacrificing steering precision. Braking is entrusted to a top-tier system comprising four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers acting on dual 330 mm semi-floating discs, all assisted by KIBS ABS technology.

The TERA’s aesthetics are a triumph of premium materials, where carbon fiber and CNC-machined aluminum define muscular yet functional lines. The onboard technology is comprehensive, including the KCMF cornering management system, three-mode KTRC traction control, Launch Control, and a bidirectional quickshifter. With a seat height of 820 mm and a 22-liter fuel tank, the Tesi H2 TERA presents itself as an all-round motorcycle, capable of delivering record-breaking performance and unprecedented comfort in the hyper-naked segment.