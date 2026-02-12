MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bimota Tesi H2 TERA: the 200-hp supercharged crossover that defies physics

Dreams
by Marianna Giannoni
Thursday, 12 February 2026 at 08:07
Bimota Tesi H2 TERA
Bimota loves to push beyond conventional limits. It always has in the past, and it still does today with the Tesi H2 TERA, the Rimini-based brand’s first Performance Crossover. The very name, an acronym for Tesi with Height Adjustment, reveals the essence of a project born to combine the technical exclusivity of the Tesi series with the versatility needed to conquer any kind of asphalt.
The powerplant is the legendary 998 cc inline-four derived from Kawasaki, equipped with a centrifugal supercharger. This forced-induction unit, already compliant with Euro 5+ regulations, delivers a maximum output of 147.1 kW, equal to 200 horsepower at 11,000 rpm, with 137 Nm of torque ensuring robust thrust at any engine speed. Thermal management and efficiency are guaranteed by a liquid-cooling system with an oil cooler. Fuel delivery relies on a sophisticated DFI injection system with dual injectors and 40 mm throttle bodies.
The real revolution, however, lies in the chassis, where Bimota evolves its iconic hub-center steering system. The TERA boasts an 8-degree improvement in steering angle compared to the Tesi H2, reaching a total of 35 degrees that enhances maneuverability even at low speeds. The structure blends billet aluminum plates with die-cast aluminum front and rear swingarms. In this way, it creates a setup that neutralizes dive under braking and guarantees impeccable directional stability.
The suspension department showcases Swedish excellence with pressurized Öhlins TTX36 shocks featuring a separate reservoir, fully adjustable at both the front and rear. These components offer generous wheel travel—114 mm at the front axle and 145 mm at the rear—ideal for soaking up road imperfections without sacrificing steering precision. Braking is entrusted to a top-tier system comprising four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers acting on dual 330 mm semi-floating discs, all assisted by KIBS ABS technology.
The TERA’s aesthetics are a triumph of premium materials, where carbon fiber and CNC-machined aluminum define muscular yet functional lines. The onboard technology is comprehensive, including the KCMF cornering management system, three-mode KTRC traction control, Launch Control, and a bidirectional quickshifter. With a seat height of 820 mm and a 22-liter fuel tank, the Tesi H2 TERA presents itself as an all-round motorcycle, capable of delivering record-breaking performance and unprecedented comfort in the hyper-naked segment.

Read also

Hybrid motorcycles on the rise: why the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is an excellent choice todayHybrid motorcycles on the rise: why the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is an excellent choice today
Ducati Celebrates its Centenary at Arte Fiera: the 2026 Officina Arte Award ReturnsDucati Celebrates its Centenary at Arte Fiera: the 2026 Officina Arte Award Returns
Bimota

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

500_333
Dreams

Tokyo accelerates the shift to electric for two‑wheelers: an end to gasoline sales, but the market is lagging behind

12 February 2026
awasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid
Dreams

Hybrid motorcycles on the rise: why the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is an excellent choice today

09 February 2026

More news

VR46

VR46 passes on Marc Márquez’s bike: "Let’s avoid controversy"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez breaks his silence on the rider market: "I have too much information

MotoGP
Manfred Stengl

Olympic gold in luge, then motorcycles: the story of Manfred Stengl

Stories
500_333

Tokyo accelerates the shift to electric for two‑wheelers: an end to gasoline sales, but the market is lagging behind

Dreams

Popular articles

Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall'Igna: "Ducati is like Valentino Rossi

MotoGP
Luca Marini

Aleix Espargaró vs Joan Mir: conflicting views inside the Honda garage

MotoGP
mm93

Marc Márquez on alert after the test: "I thought I’d be better"

MotoGP
motogp-dorna-nuovo-nome

MotoGP Revolution: Dorna Sports changes its name and structure under Liberty Media’s leadership

MotoGP
Marc Marquez e Gemma con il nuovo cagnolino

From the pit box to the kennel: Marc Marquez adopts a mixed-breed dog in Madrid, Tardozzi hails the gesture

MotoGP

Loading