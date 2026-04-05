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Ducati opens its factory and museum for free on April 19: a journey through 100 years of Italian excellence

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 05 April 2026 at 18:15
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A not-to-be-missed Ducati opportunity for the National Made in Italy Day—here’s how to take part.
Ducati is opening the doors of its factory free of charge, with the option to visit the Museum as well. This opportunity is part of “Fabbriche Aperte” on the National Made in Italy Day on April 19, promoted by the Ministry of Enterprises. It’s an initiative by the Comitato Leonardo devoted to showcasing the country’s manufacturing and technological excellence and its industrial culture. The Ducati Museum and Factory are located at Via Antonio Cavalieri Ducati 3, in Bologna: here’s how to make the most of the initiative.

Ducati showcases production lines and icons of the past, free of charge

In two weeks, Ducati will open the doors of its plant for free, inviting the public to discover a journey spanning one hundred years, from 1926 to today—between past, present, and future. The company was founded on July 4, 1926, in Bologna by Antonio Cavalieri Ducati and his three sons (Adriano, Bruno, and Marcello) as “Società Scientifica Radio Brevetti Ducati.” It began with electronics and the production of radio capacitors, then evolved after World War II and, after a long and challenging path, transformed into the legendary motorcycle manufacturer from Borgo Panigale that we know so well.
During the dedicated day, it will be possible to join guided tours of the Factory, available in Italian and English, departing at regular intervals from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to walk along the production lines and see up close how the motorcycles that make Ducatisti around the world dream are born. The experience also includes the opportunity to visit the Ducati Museum, open with free admission until 6:00 p.m. Those who take advantage of this occasion will be able to admire the most iconic models of racing and road bikes that have marked the history of the motorcycle company, along with curiosities and details that tell the story of their evolution.
As mentioned at the start, the date to mark on your calendar is April 19. Ducati invites enthusiasts, families, and the simply curious to experience up close the excellence that has taken shape in Borgo Panigale for a century. How to participate? It’s very simple: just book through the official platform tickets.ducati.com, selecting the event dedicated to the Made in Italy Day.

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byDiana Tamantini

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