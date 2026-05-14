MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro: the naked bike of your dreams

Dreams
by Marianna Giannoni
Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 21:00
MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro
The new MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro is the most awaited, desired, and dreamed-of motorcycle of 2026. A forbidden dream. A dream for the few. In fact, it is produced in just 300 numbered units.
The new MV Agusta Brutale delivers powerful emotions. In an era when many nakeds are starting to look alike, it does the opposite: it goes over the top. It’s one of those bikes that don’t need to be started to convey something. Just looking at it is enough to understand it wasn’t designed only to go fast. It was designed to be desired.
The Serie Oro retains the brutal soul that made this name legendary, but evolves it into something far more mature and sophisticated. The proportions are taut, aggressive, almost feline. The new front end with Matrix LED technology looks like it came off a concept bike, while the ultra-short tail and the titanium Termignoni exhaust turn the bike into a piece of Italian industrial design. Yet the most impressive thing is that all this beauty isn’t just for show. Every detail has a function. Every line seems sculpted around speed.

The most thrilling triple of 2026

The heart of the new Brutale is the new 950 EVO 931 cc, a thoroughly evolved three-cylinder that is likely the best engine ever fitted to a modern MV naked.
The numbers are already insane: 148 horsepower and 107 Nm of torque. But it’s the way it puts them to the ground that makes the difference. The Brutale doesn’t just explode at high revs. It grabs you from low rpm with a full, angry, relentless shove. Every twist of the throttle feels amplified by something mechanical and visceral that many bikes today have lost. The counter-rotating crankshaft makes the front end lightning-fast in direction changes, while the new frame delivers an almost unreal precision.

Technology and an obsession with detail

The Brutale Serie Oro evolves its renowned architecture with a stiffer, lighter trellis frame paired with an extended swingarm that stabilizes the bike under acceleration and guarantees surgical precision in cornering lines. The revamped chassis, featuring a longer wheelbase and revised steering rake, makes riding extremely intuitive, allowing the rider to correct their line naturally even in emergency situations.
Ergonomics have been transformed to offer dominant control: the repositioned handlebar and higher footpegs promote an active posture, while the sculpted tank ensures optimal lateral grip. Comfort is guaranteed by a wider, more padded Alcantara saddle, designed to facilitate rider movement and passenger comfort. A refined electronics suite manages the power, displayed through a 5” TFT screen and customizable via five riding modes that tune every dynamic parameter, from traction control to cornering ABS.
The technical package represents the pinnacle of the segment, combining fully adjustable Öhlins suspension with a racing-derived Brembo Hypure braking system. Every detail is engineered to maximize responsiveness, from the forged wheels that cut unsprung mass to the extensive use of carbon fiber. The package is completed by an adaptive Matrix LED lighting system and a titanium Termignoni exhaust, signing with a unique sound the perfect union of extreme engineering and functional aesthetics.
In 2026 there are more powerful bikes, perhaps even more technologically advanced. But there are very few capable of this stage presence, this character, and this ability to be remembered. The new Brutale Serie Oro is a motorcycle that can still make a dream come alive.
If you enjoy the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking here

Read also

MV Agusta crisis in Supersport: farewell to the Racing Department, only two F3 800 RR bikes and no big namesMV Agusta crisis in Supersport: farewell to the Racing Department, only two F3 800 RR bikes and no big names
MV Agusta unveils the Rush Titanium: the ultimate hyper-naked in just 300 numbered unitsMV Agusta unveils the Rush Titanium: the ultimate hyper-naked in just 300 numbered units
MV Agusta

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Mondial Piega
Stories

Mondial Piega 1000: a Superbike dream of Italian ingenuity, a Honda heart, and a bitter ending

11 May 2026
Italjet
Dreams

Italjet Roadstar 400: the little collectible monster for under €10,000

02 May 2026
ducati-porte-aperte-made-in-italy
Dreams

Ducati opens its factory and museum for free on April 19: a journey through 100 years of Italian excellence

05 April 2026

More news

Matteo Vannucci punta al successo nel Mondiale Sportbike su Aprilia Revo M2

Aprilia on the attack in the Sportbike World Championship: Vannucci eyes a historic first-ever win after the Assen podium

Road Racing
toprak-motogp-yamaha

Catalunya GP: Toprak Razgatlioglu between SBK nostalgia and a new challenge, on Quartararo's path

MotoGP
Marco Zambenedetti Ducati Superbike Superbike WorldSBK

SBK, Ducati attacks rival manufacturers (except BMW): "They do nothing to improve"

Superbike
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati confirms: return to Mugello still uncertain

MotoGP
Ducati Panigale V4 R Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK: Ducati penalized again — new fuel-flow reduction from Most

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez e Gemma Pinto

Marc Marquez breaks down in tears: "I didn't tell you anything

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

The Dark Side of Marc Márquez: What Changes After the Latest Surgery

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin’s paradox: winning while already on his way out

MotoGP
Jorge Aspar Martinez CFMOTO MotoGP

CFMOTO in MotoGP and Superbike, between dreams and denials: Aspar addresses the rumors

MotoGP
moto2-klint-navarro-zurutuza

Moto2, Catalan GP: Navarro undergoes surgery and is out; World Championship chance for Zurutuza with KLINT Forward

Road Racing

Loading