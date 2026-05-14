MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro: the naked bike of your dreams

The new MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro is the most awaited, desired, and dreamed-of motorcycle of 2026. A forbidden dream. A dream for the few. In fact, it is produced in just 300 numbered units.

The new MV Agusta Brutale delivers powerful emotions. In an era when many nakeds are starting to look alike, it does the opposite: it goes over the top. It’s one of those bikes that don’t need to be started to convey something. Just looking at it is enough to understand it wasn’t designed only to go fast. It was designed to be desired.

The Serie Oro retains the brutal soul that made this name legendary, but evolves it into something far more mature and sophisticated. The proportions are taut, aggressive, almost feline. The new front end with Matrix LED technology looks like it came off a concept bike, while the ultra-short tail and the titanium Termignoni exhaust turn the bike into a piece of Italian industrial design. Yet the most impressive thing is that all this beauty isn’t just for show. Every detail has a function. Every line seems sculpted around speed.

The most thrilling triple of 2026

The heart of the new Brutale is the new 950 EVO 931 cc, a thoroughly evolved three-cylinder that is likely the best engine ever fitted to a modern MV naked.

The numbers are already insane: 148 horsepower and 107 Nm of torque. But it’s the way it puts them to the ground that makes the difference. The Brutale doesn’t just explode at high revs. It grabs you from low rpm with a full, angry, relentless shove. Every twist of the throttle feels amplified by something mechanical and visceral that many bikes today have lost. The counter-rotating crankshaft makes the front end lightning-fast in direction changes, while the new frame delivers an almost unreal precision.

Technology and an obsession with detail

The Brutale Serie Oro evolves its renowned architecture with a stiffer, lighter trellis frame paired with an extended swingarm that stabilizes the bike under acceleration and guarantees surgical precision in cornering lines. The revamped chassis, featuring a longer wheelbase and revised steering rake, makes riding extremely intuitive, allowing the rider to correct their line naturally even in emergency situations.

Ergonomics have been transformed to offer dominant control: the repositioned handlebar and higher footpegs promote an active posture, while the sculpted tank ensures optimal lateral grip. Comfort is guaranteed by a wider, more padded Alcantara saddle, designed to facilitate rider movement and passenger comfort. A refined electronics suite manages the power, displayed through a 5” TFT screen and customizable via five riding modes that tune every dynamic parameter, from traction control to cornering ABS.

The technical package represents the pinnacle of the segment, combining fully adjustable Öhlins suspension with a racing-derived Brembo Hypure braking system. Every detail is engineered to maximize responsiveness, from the forged wheels that cut unsprung mass to the extensive use of carbon fiber. The package is completed by an adaptive Matrix LED lighting system and a titanium Termignoni exhaust, signing with a unique sound the perfect union of extreme engineering and functional aesthetics.

In 2026 there are more powerful bikes, perhaps even more technologically advanced. But there are very few capable of this stage presence, this character, and this ability to be remembered. The new Brutale Serie Oro is a motorcycle that can still make a dream come alive.