MV Agusta unveils the Rush Titanium: the ultimate hyper-naked in just 300 numbered units

MV Agusta unveils the Rush Titanium: only 300 units for the ultimate expression of Schiranna’s most extreme hyper-naked, arriving in 2026.

MV Agusta. Here is the Rush Titanium, the most radical and refined expression of the hyper-naked philosophy of the Schiranna brand, at The I.C.E., delighting motor enthusiasts, collectors, and connoisseurs of design and performance. A select international audience gathered on the iconic frozen lake of St. Moritz, where a true celebration of engineering excellence, heritage, and lifestyle took place: a setting perfectly aligned with the exclusivity of this new work of Motorcycle Art. One of the world’s most exclusive winter events to introduce an exceptional new release by. Here is the, the most radical and refined expression of the hyper-naked philosophy of the Schiranna brand, at The I.C.E., delighting motor enthusiasts, collectors, and connoisseurs of design and performance. A select international audience gathered on the iconic frozen lake of St. Moritz, where a true celebration of engineering excellence, heritage, and lifestyle took place: a setting perfectly aligned with the exclusivity of this new work of Motorcycle Art.

AVANT-GARDE AND ITALIAN DESIGN

This new evolution of the Rush represents the most sophisticated, performance-oriented, and visually distinctive interpretation of the Rush concept ever created, combining cutting-edge engineering, exclusive materials, and unmistakable Italian design.

Since its debut, the MV Agusta Rush has stood as a bold statement of intent—an uncompromising vision of performance, individuality, and craftsmanship. With the Titanium edition, MV Agusta elevates this philosophy even further, merging a powerful Euro 5+ four-cylinder engine with a distinctive aesthetic language inspired by titanium, precision mechanics, and contemporary Motorcycle Art.

A motorcycle conceived without compromise, embodying the brand’s relentless pursuit of performance, craftsmanship, and innovation, while simultaneously asserting itself as a true collector’s item.

TRADITION AND EVOLUTION

First unveiled in 2019 with a striking gray-bronze-red livery, it evolved in 2021 with the Rush Army, defined by the iconic combination of dark gray and yellow, and in 2023 with the arrival of the Rush Mamba, characterized by the spectacular Rosso Mamba 2.0 color scheme.

In 2026, the Rush reaches a new pinnacle with the Titanium edition, finished in the exclusive Nero Intenso livery paired with Argento Magnum and Blue Titanium accents. The name “Titanium” draws direct inspiration from the extensive use of brushed titanium components, reinforcing the bike’s premium, performance-oriented identity. All painted surfaces feature a fully glossy finish that enhances color depth and highlights the motorcycle’s sharp, muscular lines. This high-gloss treatment is intentionally contrasted by matte twill-effect carbon fiber components, creating a sophisticated interplay of light, textures, and materials. The result is a striking visual composition that underscores the advanced construction of the Rush Titanium and expresses MV Agusta ’s signature fusion of engineering excellence and design artistry.

TITANIUM: MATERIAL AS IDENTITY

At the heart of the Rush Titanium beats a deeply evolved 1,000 cc inline four-cylinder engine, engineered to deliver exceptional performance across the entire rev range. Handcrafted in Varese, it represents uncompromising technical excellence, thanks to the extensive use of titanium, including 16 radial titanium valves and four forged titanium connecting rods.

Titanium is the central element of this Rush, not only as a lightweight, high-performance material, but also as a distinctive visual and symbolic hallmark. With the Titanium edition, MV Agusta introduces an unprecedented number of new components in this precious material, all featuring a brushed finish that enhances their raw, technical character while reinforcing the motorcycle’s premium positioning.

At the core of this transformation is the new Arrow titanium exhaust silencer, adorned with the “MV Agusta” logo. Developed specifically for the Rush Titanium, it combines weight reduction, improved exhaust gas flow, and a refined acoustic signature, while the “brushed” finish creates an immediate visual link with the rest of the Titanium package.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL

Supporting the exhaust is a newly introduced bracket, also in titanium. This component embodies MV Agusta ’s attention to detail, transforming a functional structural element into a distinctive design feature that reinforces the motorcycle’s limited identity.

The front tank cover is also newly crafted in titanium, highlighted by a logo that emphasizes the material, alongside a graphic element inspired by the atom, a symbol of precision engineering and the microscopic perfection of advanced materials. Positioned at the center of the bike’s silhouette, this component plays a key role in visually defining the Titanium theme.

Further underscoring the technical aesthetic are the new dashboard supports that combine structural integrity with a motorsport-inspired exposed look; these are complemented by the new front headlight bracket that adds rigidity and a strong visual element to the front architecture, all components made of titanium.

EXCLUSIVE CHARACTER

Completing the package is the introduction of titanium screws, used on all components made of the same material and on the front fender. Though discreet, these new fasteners demonstrate MV Agusta ’s almost obsessive attention to detail, ensuring material consistency, weight reduction, and a top-tier finish even in the smallest particulars.

Taken together, these elements define the character of the Rush Titanium, elevating its engineering integrity and visual impact. The extensive use of this noble material turns the motorcycle into a true statement of performance-oriented design, where every component has a precise function and contributes to an unmistakable identity.

Distinctive elements inspired by the titanium atom further define the exclusive character of this new Rush, adding a refined graphic layer to the bike’s main touchpoints. The Alcantara saddle features the word “Titanium” along the centerline, accompanied by a laser-etched atom-inspired motif, with stitching in a coordinated shade to ensure visual consistency and premium craftsmanship. This stylistic language continues on the top of the tank and in the tank protection areas, where the same atom-inspired elements reinforce the conceptual link between advanced materials, precision engineering, and exclusivity.

A NEW VISUAL LANGUAGE

Carbon fiber plays a central role in defining the identity of this new Rush, with each composite element contributing both to weight reduction and visual impact. For this edition, all carbon components adopt a new premium twill weave finish, replacing the previous smooth texture and offering greater depth, refinement, and a more technical appearance consistent with the Titanium concept.

Completing the extensive use of premium materials, the Rush Titanium features a curated selection of anodized aluminum components, all finished in the exclusive Titanium Blue shade. These elements introduce refined color accents while underscoring MV Agusta ’s focus on precision engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

LIMITED TO 300 UNITS