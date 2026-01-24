MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Energica reborn: 2026 marks a new chapter for Italian electric performance

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 24 January 2026 at 15:00
energica-ritorno
Energica is coming back: a brief official note indicates 2026 as the true “new chapter” for the Modena-based brand.
The bankruptcy liquidation in 2024, the auction, the arrival of investors enabling a restart. Energica Motorcycles has not disappeared entirely but is walking the path toward its reconstruction. There are no more precise details for now, but a brief note confirms what was already known in 2025. The brand that accompanied the birth of the innovative (and now defunct) MotoE electric championship is firing up its engines again.

A new chapter

“2026 marks the return of Energica. A new chapter of Italian electric performance begins now. Not a reinvention, not a reset. A continuation built on everything that came before. Racing DNA, Italian engineering, and riders who never stopped believing in what electric performance can be when it’s done right. This is the next chapter and it’s already underway. This next chapter is built with you, not around you.”
The work of rebuilding the Modena brand clearly didn’t start yesterday, but already in mid-2025, thanks to a significant deposit from investors based in Singapore, as CEO Stefano Benatti explained. The legal process following the bankruptcy declaration was completed in 60 days, and last September Energica officially resumed its reconstruction phase. It’s been a real rollercoaster story for the Modena brand, launched in 2010 by the CRP Group and then proceeding independently from 2014.
Massive media attention arrived when it created the Energica Ego, its first electric supersport, which enabled the birth in 2019 of the MotoE World Cup, the “electric offshoot” of the MotoGP World Championship. The project was then handed over to Ducati in 2023 (until the departure from the championship at the end of 2025), while for Energica the situation became increasingly difficult, culminating in the 2024 liquidation. Now the path to rebirth begins for an Italian excellence.

Stories

byDiana Tamantini

