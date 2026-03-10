Marc Marquez heats up the rivalry: "Acosta? I understand the obsession

The 2026 MotoGP season kicked off with a thrilling Grand Prix in Buriram that left fans wanting more. A great final duel between Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez in the Sprint, and Aprilia triumphing in Sunday’s race with Marco Bezzecchi. The impression is that the nine-time world champion won’t have an easy time this year in his bid for a tenth world title.

2025 was a rather “boring” year in terms of MotoGP showmanship. Marc Marquez dominated from start to finish in his first year with the factory Ducati, securing the World Championship well in advance. The duel with Pedro Acosta had been long-awaited, and the first round finally took place in Thailand, as we look ahead to the two sharing the same Ducati garage in 2027. There will be plenty of excitement, while for the men from Borgo Panigale there will be a lot of work to do to preserve balance and calm...

The ninth title victory

In an interview with Onda Cero, the Lleida native reaffirmed his state of grace after winning the 2025 MotoGP title, which he considers the most important of his career. After four difficult years following the Jerez 2020 crash, when he seemed on the verge of saying goodbye, he returned to glory. “People can’t imagine how at peace I am with myself. I carry on with the same ambition, with the same desire, and whatever comes will be welcome. But I didn’t want to retire, and they said that after the injury I would never win again... Instead, I won again.”

The challenge with Acosta

I understand the fascination. Acosta is the leader of the younger generation. He’s special... But a rivalry truly forms when you reach the final races and fight for a title. I hope to compete with Pedro Acosta for many more races, because he’s the benchmark of the younger generation and will be one of the riders who define a MotoGP era.” There’s the current Championship to think about, which didn’t start under a lucky star. A penalty in the Sprint and a puncture in the long race—sometimes a weekend just goes wrong. But that duel with Pedro Acosta hints at what’s to come starting next year... “.”

In Marc’s future

As we await news on his contract renewal with Ducati, there’s a lot of talk about Marc Marquez’s retirement. The Cervera phenomenon doesn’t rule out that it could come very soon; it will all depend on his physical condition (not yet excellent at the moment). One thing is certain: Marc won’t be able to stay away from the paddock. When asked if he might one day be a team owner, the answer is yes. We already have examples in Lucio Cecchinello with LCR and Valentino Rossi with VR46. “In the future, you never know. Sooner or later I’ll finish my career and then I’ll decide. But I know that MotoGP and motorcycles are part of my life and will continue to be.”