Alessandro Di Mario à la Giacomo Agostini: Top 5 at the Daytona 200

The 84th edition of the Daytona 200 is already in the history books. For Josh Herrin’s 5th triumph, putting him on par with overseas motorcycle legends (and beyond) like Scott Russell and Miguel Duhamel.

For Kayla Yaakov’s third place, the first woman to step onto the podium at the “Great American Motorcycle Race,” but not only that. This year, thanks to Alessandro Di Mario , there’s a touch of Italian tricolore, with his fifth place in the race already projecting him into the event’s history.

DI MARIO LIKE AGOSTINI

On his absolute debut at the Daytona 200 as a triple MotoAmerica Champion (2 titles in the Twins Cup, 1 in the Talent Cup over the last two years), the seventeen-year-old rider from Abruzzo achieved a milestone previously reached only by Giacomo Agostini: securing a Top 5 at the Daytona 200. The 15-time world champion managed it with his triumphant debut in 1974 (an edition shortened from 200 to 180 miles due to the oil crisis) in his first race with Yamaha, later taking fourth place in 1975. Fifty-one years later, Italy returns to the Top 5 at the “World’s Biggest Motorcycle Race” with Di Mario aboard the Rahal Ducati Moto with Roller Die & Forming Panigale V2.

ITALY’S HISTORY AT DAYTONA

Di Mario had already been a standout at Daytona in previous years in the Twins Cup, a category that this year saw Michael Agazzi perform admirably, finishing 5th in Race 2 as a wild card and reigning champion of the Suzuki GSX-8R Cup. Usually in the “support” races to the 200 miles, our flag bearers have distinguished themselves positively, from Marco Lucchinelli’s historic win with Ducati in the 1987 Battle of Twins, also a hunting ground for Dario Marchetti, with appearances as well by Davide Tardozzi and Virginio Ferrari. In the 1970s, the Daytona 200 saw the likes of Renzo Pasolini, Guido Mandracci, and Claudio Villa at the start, followed by Stefano Caracchi and, more recently, Nico Vivarelli and the aforementioned Dario Marchetti. In 2024, Niccolò Canepa tried to make history, but a heavy crash in the Super Hooligans forced him to withdraw.

A RECORD WITHIN REACH FOR DI MARIO

For Alessandro Di Mario, a Top 5 on debut is no small feat, with a potential record on the line for next year. Not yet eighteen, in 2026 he will have the chance to become the youngest-ever winner of the 200 miles: the record still stands with Brad Andres, who triumphed in 1955 at 18 years and 11 months.