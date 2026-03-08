MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bezzecchi ready to challenge Marquez: "I'm not afraid of him"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 08 March 2026 at 08:42
Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi has started the 2026 MotoGP season as a serious title contender. The Romagna rider for Aprilia had already made his mark last year, especially at the end of the championship, impressed in winter testing, and now seems to have taken another step forward. Credit also goes to the Noale manufacturer, which has made decisive progress in the evolution of the RS-GP26.

An Aprilia tailor-made for 'Bez'

The combination of his riding style with Aprilia’s technical development has created a truly exciting pairing. Bezzecchi intends to go head-to-head with the MotoGP heavyweights: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, and the Ducati armada. This year, the fight at the front—especially in the early stages—will likely be a wide-ranging battle with more protagonists, not just an internal duel among the Borgo Panigale bikes. In any case, the VR46 Academy pupil doesn’t feel any particular pressure on himself. "The pressure is on Ducati because they won last year."
Aprilia has given him full confidence, to the point of renewing his contract even before the World Championship began. To date, he is the only rider to have put his official signature on the rider market, which so far remains strangely quiet. A decision that confirms the manufacturer’s commitment to ‘Bez’ as a pillar of its MotoGP project. "They had that faith in me last year, even though I was coming off a difficult season," explains the curly-haired athlete to 'Corriere della Sera'. "The good results helped strengthen the relationship... I had other offers, but I decided to stay because I was looking for a solid partnership with a future."

The challenge with Marquez

The number-one rival remains the Ducati of Marc Marquez, despite the reigning champion’s unlucky start. You have to believe and fight, GP after GP, without being conditioned by the Spaniard’s trophy cabinet. "If you start with fear, you start defeated. And I wasn’t afraid even last year," admitted Marco Bezzecchi. Valentino Rossi’s influence is certainly felt; he has always trained alongside him, offering not only professional advice but life lessons too. "My family instilled fundamental values in me, but I was also lucky to have Valentino Rossi by my side. I saw how he works, and he gave me advice—along with the other Academy riders—who had more experience than me."

The role of his parents

Among the people who stand by him, a special mention certainly goes to his father, Vito. "First of all, he taught me to work; he immediately put me in the workshop with him. He always accompanied me to the races and knows me like the back of his hand," continued the #72. Today, his father remains an integral part of his daily life in the MotoGP paddock. "I can talk to him about anything. He’s my assistant now. At the Grands Prix he’s a crucial support, especially in the key moments when the tension rises... I wouldn’t trade him for anything in the world; we have a fantastic balance," he revealed.
The rider also dedicated a few words to his mother, Daniela, who played a significant role in his growth off the track. "My mother comes to the races when she can, but she’s just as important. She didn’t want me to focus on just one thing and pushed me to finish school. A mother’s love is incomparable."

Read also

Bezzecchi wins and celebrates in a special robe: the backstory revealed by the riderBezzecchi wins and celebrates in a special robe: the backstory revealed by the rider
Bezzecchi dominates the 2026 Thailand Grand Prix, Aprilia one-two, tyre disaster for Marc MárquezBezzecchi dominates the 2026 Thailand Grand Prix, Aprilia one-two, tyre disaster for Marc Márquez
Marco Bezzecchi

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

MotoGP Thai 2026
MotoGP

MotoGP Rider Market: What Changes After the Thailand Grand Prix

08 March 2026
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró under fire: responds to criticism and clashes with the team

07 March 2026

More news

MotoGP Thai 2026

MotoGP Rider Market: What Changes After the Thailand Grand Prix

MotoGP
bou-leggenda-trial-honda

Limitless Toni Bou: At 39, 39 Trial Crowns, Repsol Honda Celebrate Again

Stories
mxgp-vialle-qualifiche

Argentina on fire: Vialle puts on a show in MXGP, Ducati in the top 10, upsets among the big names

Motocross
Daytona 200

Josh Herrin hits a TV camera operator and clinches a record fifth victory at the Daytona 200

Road Racing

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Tension in the Ducati garage: what happened after Marquez's penalty

MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaró under fire: responds to criticism and clashes with the team

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 MotoGP

Di Giannantonio sets his sights very high with VR46: "I can try to win the World Championship

MotoGP
Daytona 200

Tyler Scott puts Suzuki on pole for the Daytona 200, Di Mario 6th

Road Racing
Circuito Portimao Superbike WorldSBK Test

SBK, new test at Portimao: the pursuit of Bulega and Ducati resumes

Superbike

Loading