Bezzecchi ready to challenge Marquez: "I'm not afraid of him"

Marco Bezzecchi has started the 2026 MotoGP season as a serious title contender. The Romagna rider for Aprilia had already made his mark last year, especially at the end of the championship, impressed in winter testing, and now seems to have taken another step forward. Credit also goes to the Noale manufacturer, which has made decisive progress in the evolution of the RS-GP26.

An Aprilia tailor-made for 'Bez'

The combination of his riding style with Aprilia’s technical development has created a truly exciting pairing. Bezzecchi intends to go head-to-head with the MotoGP heavyweights: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, and the Ducati armada. This year, the fight at the front—especially in the early stages—will likely be a wide-ranging battle with more protagonists, not just an internal duel among the Borgo Panigale bikes. In any case, the VR46 Academy pupil doesn’t feel any particular pressure on himself. "The pressure is on Ducati because they won last year."

Aprilia has given him full confidence, to the point of renewing his contract even before the World Championship began. To date, he is the only rider to have put his official signature on the rider market, which so far remains strangely quiet. A decision that confirms the manufacturer’s commitment to ‘Bez’ as a pillar of its MotoGP project. "They had that faith in me last year, even though I was coming off a difficult season," explains the curly-haired athlete to 'Corriere della Sera'. "The good results helped strengthen the relationship... I had other offers, but I decided to stay because I was looking for a solid partnership with a future."

The challenge with Marquez

If you start with fear, you start defeated. And I wasn’t afraid even last year," admitted Marco Bezzecchi. Valentino Rossi’s influence is certainly felt; he has always trained alongside him, offering not only professional advice but life lessons too. "My family instilled fundamental values in me, but I was also lucky to have Valentino Rossi by my side. I saw how he works, and he gave me advice—along with the other Academy riders—who had more experience than me." The number-one rival remains the Ducati of Marc Marquez , despite the reigning champion’s unlucky start. You have to believe and fight, GP after GP, without being conditioned by the Spaniard’s trophy cabinet. "," admitted Marco Bezzecchi. Valentino Rossi’s influence is certainly felt; he has always trained alongside him, offering not only professional advice but life lessons too. "."

The role of his parents

Among the people who stand by him, a special mention certainly goes to his father, Vito. "First of all, he taught me to work; he immediately put me in the workshop with him. He always accompanied me to the races and knows me like the back of his hand," continued the #72. Today, his father remains an integral part of his daily life in the MotoGP paddock. "I can talk to him about anything. He’s my assistant now. At the Grands Prix he’s a crucial support, especially in the key moments when the tension rises... I wouldn’t trade him for anything in the world; we have a fantastic balance," he revealed.

The rider also dedicated a few words to his mother, Daniela, who played a significant role in his growth off the track. "My mother comes to the races when she can, but she’s just as important. She didn’t want me to focus on just one thing and pushed me to finish school. A mother’s love is incomparable."