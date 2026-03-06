MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Tyler Scott puts Suzuki on pole for the Daytona 200, Di Mario 6th

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Friday, 06 March 2026 at 21:59
Daytona 200
Now in its 84th edition, the Daytona 200 keeps its hallmarks unchanged along with a key starting point: unpredictability. Awaiting the outcome of tomorrow’s 57 scheduled laps, pole position was claimed by the young Tyler Scott (D3O M4 ECSTAR Suzuki), blisteringly fast on the GSX-R 750 prepared by Team Hammer Inc. in the Time Attack, a session reserved for the top 12 from official qualifying. With a 1'48"908 he edged PJ Jacobsen (Rahal Ducati Moto with XPEL) by just 0"036, looking to write a new page in the history of the “Great American Motorcycle Race.”

SUZUKI ON POLE

The Hamamatsu manufacturer hasn’t won the Daytona 200 since 2015, but in recent years has come very close. Tyler “Ty” Scott, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania, despite his young age has built up a proverbial level of experience on the Florida tri-oval, with a real shot at fighting tomorrow for the biggest win of his career. For now, he has succeeded in fending off the Ducati armada, with competitive Panigale V2s fielded by two different teams (Rahal and Celtic/HSBK) that remain the bikes to beat for the 200 miles.

THE FAVORITES

Missing out on pole, PJ Jacobsen remains a legitimate contender for victory, not to mention four-time winner Josh Herrin. Now with Graham Rahal’s team led by Ben Spies, he lost half a second in the Time Attack, but as always he’s expected to shine over race distance: the goal is to match the record five wins of Miguel Duhamel and “Mr. Daytona” Scott Russell, the latter honored by Herrin with a dedicated helmet. A high-profile debutant who could upset the odds at Daytona is former MotoGP rider Darryn Binder (Celtic/Economy Lube + Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati), already 4th ahead of Richie Escalante on the other M4 ECSTAR Suzuki, as well as the ultra-fast Kayla Yaakov, an excellent eighth and with the credentials to achieve the best-ever “in pink” finish at the 200. It was a rough day for Peter Hickman, who crashed twice on his Triumph 765: once at the entry to Turn 1 during the second qualifying session, and then with a heavy highside on his very first flying lap in the Supersport Time Attack.

SUPER DI MARIO

Our own Alessandro Di Mario (Rahal Ducati Moto with Roller Die & Forming) didn’t put a foot wrong, delivering a superb rookie performance at the 200. At just 17, the three-time MotoAmerica Champion (2 Twins Cup titles plus the inaugural Talent Cup crown) qualified sixth with the Rahal team’s Ducati Panigale V2, with every credential to run in the lead group. Dreaming, why not, of something more—maybe even a Rolex Daytona...

