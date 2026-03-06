Caught on video: Aleix Espargaró under investigation

Aleix Espargaró is back in the spotlight outside the MotoGP paddock as well. A short video recorded during one of his mountain bike training sessions has gone viral on social media, prompting a reaction from the cycling team he works with.

From rider to MotoGP test rider

At the end of the 2024 MotoGP season, the Granollers rider stepped down from his role as Aprilia’s “Captain” and from a full-time racing career to become a Honda test rider. After a first year without too many commitments, during which he alternated track sessions with professional cycling races, Aleix had to make a clear choice, opting to dedicate more time to the development of the Honda RC213V. After all, in 2026 he will need to focus not only on the evolution of the current prototype, but also on the 2027 bike, which must align with the new regulations (850cc engine, Pirelli tires , less aerodynamics, etc.).

A video “pins” Aleix

A few days ago, Aleix Espargaró made headlines again—not for his work as a test rider, but for a controversy that could cause issues with his cycling team. The eight-second clip shows a cyclist descending at high speed from the Els Àngels pass in Girona. The problem is that the cyclist overtakes two cars in a rather risky maneuver midway down the descent, drawing criticism for its dangerousness. The video, posted on the Instagram account of Museu Vicenc Folgado, also shows two cars overtaking him at high speed.

Although the MotoGP test rider wasn’t identified, the more observant users immediately recognized him by the official Lidl-Trek kit. As further confirmation, several social media users reported seeing Aleix Espargaró at the top of the mountain before the descent began. So far, the Granollers cyclist hasn’t posted anything on his social media regarding the video that sparked all this uproar. But the reaction from the cycling team didn’t take long.

The Lidl-Trek team’s reaction

According to the newspaper El País, citing sources close to the team, the squad stated it is “aware of the images circulating on social media this week and wants to be very clear: the behavior shown does not reflect the values or standards that distinguish us as a team.”

The team also clarified that the matter will not be taken lightly and that they will address the situation internally. “We take this matter very seriously and are speaking directly with the rider.” It’s a particularly striking episode in Aleix’s life, given that cycling is an essential part of it—and he even has a bicycle tattooed on his leg. During his years as a MotoGP rider, the elder of the Espargaró brothers racked up something like 20,000 kilometers a year, if not more—numbers that only a professional cyclist can manage.