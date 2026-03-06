MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Sofuoglu, the nephew fighting in the shadows: without a competitive bike, his potential remains hidden

Superbike
by Marianna Giannoni
Friday, 06 March 2026 at 13:12
Bahattin Sofuoglu a Phillip Island
For years we got used to seeing a Turkish rider leading the Superbike World Championship with the number 54 on the fairing: Toprak Razgatlioglu. In 2026 there is still a Turkish rider with the same number, but destined to languish at the back. We are clearly talking about Bahattin Sofuoglu.
Is the young nephew of Kenan a talent, or is he in Superbike just because of his name? First, a premise is necessary. With the bike Bahattin has this year, not even Toprak would be able to be a protagonist. The Motoxracing team is moving mountains: they have good technicians, a solid structure, but their Yamaha is by far the least competitive bike in the entire Superbike World Championship. With that ultra-privateer R1, even managing to get into the points is an achievement.
Bahattin Sofuoglu carries a very heavy surname. In Turkey, his uncle Kenan is a very, very important figure and is influential even in the production-based paddock. Bahattin grew up with this burden on his shoulders, breathing the smell of burnt rubber since childhood in the garden of his home in Adapazarı under his uncle’s watchful—and often very strict—eye. His path has not been a red carpet eased by a famous name, but a climb made of dust and passes on the limit.
After cutting his teeth in national championships, Bahattin found his first true international footing in the World Supersport 300 Championship. That’s where the public began to notice that raw talent: a physical, instinctive riding style, typical of someone who trains daily with friend Toprak Razgatlioglu. It’s precisely those “fratricidal” training sessions, where fairings are not spared even on a normal Tuesday afternoon, that forged the young Turk. In World Supersport 300 he finished third in 2020 and took several wins and podiums.
Upon moving up to World Supersport he managed to win a race and climb the podium several times, despite never having a truly top-level bike at his disposal. In Supersport he generally managed to show solid potential.
In 2025 he then stepped up to Superbike but with Motoxracing. In his rookie season he put together a more-than-respectable championship with the machinery he had, finishing in the points on 12 occasions with a tenth place as his best result. This year he may not manage to do better, but not through any fault of his or the team’s; even Yamaha factory riders are struggling, so imagine what those from a very privateer team can do. A new R1 is needed, as Paul Denning said, or at least a bike fit for the circumstances. As long as he is riding the current bike, it will be very difficult to understand the true potential of the young Sofuoglu.

Read also

SBK, Honda turns to Jonathan Rea: key Portimão test to transform the CBRSBK, Honda turns to Jonathan Rea: key Portimão test to transform the CBR
Sam Lowes: crash at over 200 km/h and double fracture — update on his conditionSam Lowes: crash at over 200 km/h and double fracture — update on his condition
Bahattin Sofuoglu

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Circuito Portimao Superbike WorldSBK Test
Superbike

SBK, new test at Portimao: the pursuit of Bulega and Ducati resumes

06 March 2026
Jonathan Rea Superbike SBK Honda HRC
Superbike

SBK, Honda turns to Jonathan Rea: key Portimão test to transform the CBR

05 March 2026

More news

sommariva-corse-2026

An experienced trio backing women’s talent: Sommariva Corse powered by Agorace launches

Stories
Circuito Portimao Superbike WorldSBK Test

SBK, new test at Portimao: the pursuit of Bulega and Ducati resumes

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez puts the brakes on his renewal: "I asked Ducati for one clear thing"

MotoGP
di mario

Alessandro Di Mario's diary: "It's time for the Daytona 200—what a captivating debut!

Stories

Popular articles

Joan Mir Honda HRC MotoGP

Joan Mir and Honda, what a blow in Thailand: points thrown away because of an "external supplier"

MotoGP
Ai Ogura Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP

Ai Ogura, spectacular comeback and unexpected self-criticism at Buriram: "I'm very disappointed"

MotoGP
lunetta-moto2

Luca Lunetta under the knife, countdown on: how long will the Moto2 rookie be out?

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Marquez responds to Acosta: the battle heats up, Ducati on high alert

MotoGP
Daytona 200

Saturday: the legendary race — a Daytona 200 for the history books

Road Racing

Loading