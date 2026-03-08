Argentina on fire: Vialle puts on a show in MXGP, Ducati in the top 10, upsets among the big names

Tom Vialle immediately on pole in MXGP , Sacha Coenen shines in MX2, and there’s no shortage of twists. Report and results from the qualifying races in Argentina.

Tom Vialle ( What a statement in the first MXGP outing, even if only in qualifying: Honda HRC Petronas ) wipes out the competition and takes pole position! KTM performs well with Lucas Coenen and Andrea Adamo, while surprises and twists come from the class’s expected stars: Herlings falls early, Gajser later slips, and Febvre doesn’t shine. Both Mattia Guadagnini and Ducati with Calvin Vlaanderen are in the top 10.

In MX2, however, Sacha Coenen (KTM) comes out on top, breaking away solo from the second lap and ultimately winning the qualifying race. Shock from reigning champion Laengenfelder, down early and thus immediately “eliminated” from the fight at the front! Tomorrow it’s time for the Argentina GP with the four scheduled races; in the meantime, here are the qualifying results.

MX2: KTM between pole and surprises

Sacha Coenen had already sent signals with the best time in Time Practice and confirms it in the qualifying race. But when the gates drop, there’s no shortage of contact and issues right from the start: the big twist is seeing reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder immediately out of the fight at the front due to a crash! Rookie Janis Reisulis (Yamaha) launches superbly, taking advantage of the opening scrum to quickly grab the lead, followed by Coenen and Farres (Triumph), until the decisive change at the front on lap two. Coenen climbs back and takes the lead: from that moment it’s a solo escape for the KTM rider, who forcefully claims the first pole position of 2026. Excellent qualifying for Triumph, P2 with Guillem Farres, and a fine charge from Mathis Valin (Kawasaki) to take 3rd place.

MXGP: Vialle’s show debut

Two MX2 titles, two 250 Supercross titles... And Tom Vialle, a 450 rookie with Honda HRC Petronas, has already made his intentions for glory in this class clear. He certainly starts well, laying down the law from start to finish in these Argentina qualifiers, taking pole position! A solo breakaway, capitalizing on the “wild pack” at the start, with the KTMs of Lucas Coenen and Andrea Adamo at a respectful distance but completing the top 3 of this first qualifying race. Reigning champion Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) is anonymous, 5th at the checkered flag, while there are twists for Herlings and Gajser: the Dutchman, newly with Honda, slips during the first lap and is out of the fight at the front, and the Slovenian, newly with Yamaha, doesn’t shine either, later getting caught out by a crash. Mattia Guadagnini finishes 8th, Calvin Vlaanderen puts Ducati in the top 10, and Andrea Bonacorsi just misses it after an excellent comeback.