Moto3, late scare at Balaton Park: massive crash and red flag, the situation

Munoz, Perrone and Uriarte involved in a serious crash near the end of the Moto3 GP in Hungary: what is known so far.

It had been a “typical” hard-fought Moto3 race, until the late scare. David Munoz, Valentin Perrone and Brian Uriarte were involved in a very nasty accident while, together with Salmela and Carpe, they were battling for the third step of the podium. A heated final fight, but with an ending that made everyone tremble. The first news is “riders conscious”; further updates are awaited, hopefully positive especially for Munoz, who had only recently finally put behind him the complications from last year’s injury...

Frightening moments in Moto3

The dynamics are among the worst: Munoz, very close to Carpe ahead of him, clips the rear of his compatriot’s KTM and goes down right on the racing line. The quintet fighting for 3rd place is bunched up, and Uriarte and Perrone, who are behind him, cannot avoid him and both hit him in succession. In the final corners of the GP, the red flag is shown immediately, thus freezing the already certain victory of championship leader Maximo Quiles , with David Almansa (discharged from hospital just a few days ago after the tonsillitis that sidelined him last Sunday at Mugello) and Alvaro Carpe completing the podium.

It’s one of those accidents that cannot be avoided, no matter how much we focus on increasing safety in every possible way. Let’s remember once again that motorcycles are beautiful but very, very dangerous, whether it’s youngsters as in Moto3 or adults as in MotoGP. The chills from the last GP at Sepang with the terrible crash between Noah Dettwiler and José Antonio Rueda, to stay in the same class, or more recently what happened to Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco in the Catalan GP... The risk cannot be eliminated, which is why once again we repeat that these riders deserve only respect for what they do, fully aware of the dangers they face.