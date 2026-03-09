MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP rider market out of control: do we need new rules?

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 09 March 2026 at 13:18
Piloti MotoGP 2026
The MotoGP rider market has exploded even before the start of the 2026 championship. Even before winter testing, teams were already trying to secure the best athletes in anticipation of the revolution that will take place next season. Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP’s sporting director, would like to regulate the signing of new contracts, but the issue is not easy to resolve.

Market previews

Almost everyone agrees that the premier class should change its rider signing system to avoid such early contracts and increasingly out-of-control salaries. This year the market moved well in advance, to the extent that many moves were reported by the media already during the winter. Such as Pedro Acosta’s signing by Ducati, Fabio Quartararo by Honda, Pecco Bagnaia’s move to Aprilia, Jorge Martin to Aprilia, Alex Marquez to KTM, and Maverick Vinales to the KTM factory team.
This scenario has brought back to the table a recurring discussion in MotoGP: the possibility of establishing a transfer window, similar to the one in sports like football, to prevent contracts from being negotiated or announced during the championship.
This scenario has brought back to the table a recurring discussion in MotoGP: the possibility of establishing a transfer window, similar to the one in sports like football, to prevent contracts from being negotiated or announced during the championship.
In an interview with Speedweek.com, Ezpeleta addressed this hot topic. "Do we really have a problem? I think that’s the first thing we need to understand. At the moment, there is no clear consensus on this... We have already addressed the issue and put forward a proposal on what a rider market with clear rules and fixed deadlines could look like. Nevertheless, it has become clear that it is quite complicated."
The leaks that emerge from the media create quite a stir, both in the paddock and among the organizers. But MotoGP is not a completely closed class, as the World Championship is connected to other lower categories. Moto3, Moto2 and even Superbike influence rider signings. And that’s not all.

