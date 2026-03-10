MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Portimao Test, Day 1 standings: Bimota ahead of Ducati and BMW as rain spoils the party

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 at 09:06
Alex Lowes Bimota Superbike SBK Test
A busy morning of work, then a bit of rain, and finally the on-track action resumed: here’s how the first day of Superbike testing in Portimão went.
The weather forecasts from recent days raised fears that bad weather might spoil the test at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, but the first hours went by without issues. Then some rain arrived and ended up disrupting the plans of the SBK teams, who had hoped to work without hiccups today. Even though conditions later improved and some riders went back out, there were no shake-ups in the standings compared to the times at 2 PM (CET). On Tuesday, the second and final day of running in Portugal, there should be no weather-related obstacles.

World Superbike 2026, Portimão test results: how it went today

The fastest of all was Alex Lowes with the Bimota KB998 Rimini: best time of 1:40.622. The British rider showed good consistency with the Rimini-built bike and is looking to tomorrow to try to make further progress. The second fastest time today belongs to Nicolò Bulega, 532 thousandths off the leader and with a crash at Turn 14 that brought out a red flag. He suffered no physical consequences, but the Aruba.it Ducati team still had to work to fix his Panigale V4 R.
Third time for another Lowes, Sam, with the Elf Marc VDS team’s Ducati. As we already wrote, today was mainly about assessing his physical condition after the injury sustained at Phillip Island. Today’s performance confirms improvements, even if he’s not at 100%. Also in the top five are Miguel Oliveira’s BMW M 1000 RR and Iker Lecuona’s Panigale V4 R. Danilo Petrucci was seventh, behind test rider Michael van der Mark and ahead of Axel Bassani’s Bimota. Also in the top 10 were Jonathan Rea’s Honda and Remy Gardner’s Yamaha.
WorldSBK Superbike Portimão Test Times Standings

Read also

BMW ready to respond: Petrucci and Oliveira at Portimao to prevent Bulega from pulling awayBMW ready to respond: Petrucci and Oliveira at Portimao to prevent Bulega from pulling away
SBK, new test at Portimao: the pursuit of Bulega and Ducati resumesSBK, new test at Portimao: the pursuit of Bulega and Ducati resumes
Alex Lowes

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Superbike Advocates Racing Team WorldSBK
Superbike

SBK Portimao test, times at 2 pm: Bimota on top, Bulega crashes, Advocates unveils the 2026 livery

09 March 2026
Miguel Oliveira Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

BMW ready to respond: Petrucci and Oliveira at Portimao to prevent Bulega from pulling away

09 March 2026

More news

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp: the secrets of the Indian giant that manufactures 5 million motorcycles

Dreams
herlings-trionfo-mxgp-argentina

Spectacular Jeffrey Herlings, Honda dreams: the magic of a true MXGP legend

Motocross
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez heats up the rivalry: "Acosta? I understand the obsession

MotoGP
Superbike Advocates Racing Team WorldSBK

SBK Portimao test, times at 2 pm: Bimota on top, Bulega crashes, Advocates unveils the 2026 livery

Superbike

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia

Alarm in the Ducati garage: Bagnaia slams the Desmosedici GP26

MotoGP
Piloti MotoGP 2026

MotoGP rider market out of control: do we need new rules?

MotoGP
Superbike Advocates Racing Team WorldSBK

SBK Portimao test, times at 2 pm: Bimota on top, Bulega crashes, Advocates unveils the 2026 livery

Superbike
Steiner-KTM-Tech3-Moto3-MotoGP

Mixed debut for Steiner: KTM Tech3 celebrates only in Moto3, while in MotoGP it’s a total disaster

MotoGP
Alessandro Di Mario

Alessandro Di Mario à la Giacomo Agostini: Top 5 at the Daytona 200

Road Racing

Loading