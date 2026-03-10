Hero MotoCorp: the secrets of the Indian giant that manufactures 5 million motorcycles

European motorcycling is looking increasingly to the East. Not only to China but also to India, with the Italian debut of Hero MotoCorp , the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer.

The company surpassed 5.6 million vehicles produced in the past year, with a record 44% growth recorded in February 2026. It has now entered the Italian market through a strategic partnership with Pelpi International. This is not just a simple commercial bet but a strategy aimed squarely at the A2 segment and light off-road, areas where Hero boasts proven build robustness on an unprecedented numerical scale.

The history of this giant traces back to 1956, when the Munjal brothers founded Hero Cycles to produce bicycles. The real breakthrough came in 1984 with the historic joint venture with Honda . The alliance, which lasted twenty-seven years, allowed the brand to acquire cutting-edge engine technology and to launch legendary models such as the Splendor, which exceeded one hundred million units sold. After an amicable split from the Japanese in 2011, Hero MotoCorp embarked on a path of complete technological independence. It invested heavily in research centers in India and Germany and forged new global alliances, such as with Harley-Davidson for the 440 series.

The strategy to win over Italian riders focuses entirely on substance and on a five-year warranty, a clear sign of strong confidence in its build quality. The debut range is headlined by the Hunk 440, a modern naked equipped with KYB suspension and advanced onboard technology, alongside the Xpulse 200 series.

Hero’s arrival in Italy marks the first step in a European expansion that also strongly embraces the energy transition through the Vida sub-brand, which managed to triple its market share in the electric sector in the first quarter of 2026. With a rapidly expanding sales network aiming to cover the entire national territory by the end of the year, the Bangalore giant is positioning itself as the new benchmark for those seeking the best balance between mechanical reliability and competitive pricing.