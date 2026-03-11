MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea smiles in Portimão: "I now understand Honda's level." Racing at the end of the month?

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 09:42
Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike SBK
Rain spoiled the party in Portimão, but for Rea and Honda the test was still useful: will we see the six-time Superbike world champion racing at the end of the month?
Jonathan Rea was also in Portugal for the two days of SBK testing scheduled to prepare for the next round (March 27–29) and, in general, a 2026 season in which Honda would like to take some steps forward compared to the past. Unfortunately, rain ruined part of day 1 and the entire final day, but the new HRC test rider still completed 32 laps that were useful both to check his physical condition and to get to know the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP better. Ninth overall time, 1.1 seconds behind leader Alex Lowes (Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team).

Superbike Test Portimão: Jonathan Rea’s takeaway

The six-time Superbike world champion was happy to be back on track at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, even if he would have preferred (like everyone) to do more laps and make full use of the two scheduled test days: "On Monday I had a smile plastered on my face just because I was riding the bike on this circuit I love. It was fantastic to work with the team again and rediscover that feeling, even though we once again had to face bad weather. In fact, the weather has been a challenge for the entire winter test season. So far we’ve only managed to complete about 50–60 laps in total, which is less than a full day of testing under normal conditions, so we still have a lot of work to do.".
Even without putting in enough laps, the time on track wasn’t wasted for Rea: "I was able to understand the level of the CBR quite quickly when I arrived. It’s already good, but there are clearly some areas where we can improve. We’re getting there gradually and giving the engineers in Japan and the team a clearer direction to follow". If the rain hadn’t disrupted the teams’ plans, the Honda tester could have understood the bike better and provided more feedback to the technicians to improve it.

Dixon out, will JR65 race in the SBK round?

Completing a test without weather-related hiccups would also have helped to better understand whether the right knee injury is something to put behind him, but the Northern Irish rider is nonetheless happy with how he felt on his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade: "Physically I’m in much better shape than at the first test we did in Jerez, where I couldn’t bend my knee enough to ride comfortably. Portimão is a very physical track, so all in all it was a good test and I feel physically ready to keep progressing with the work".
We’re now awaiting official confirmation on Rea’s participation in the next Superbike round right at Portimão, where Jake Dixon will likely be unable to race. Even though the HRC team has not yet announced the absence of the former Moto2 rider for the race weekend in Portugal, his recovery seems quite unlikely. There had already been talk of JR65 appearing as a wild card, but with the Englishman out of the picture he could directly take his place in the team alongside Somkiat Chantra, who lapped at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve for the first time in 2026. As we reported, the Thai rider was injured during a training session at the Sepang International Circuit and had never been able to ride his CBR before Monday.

Read also

Portimão test, another wasted day: now BMW is in serious troublePortimão test, another wasted day: now BMW is in serious trouble
SBK Portimao Test, Day 1 standings: Bimota ahead of Ducati and BMW as rain spoils the partySBK Portimao Test, Day 1 standings: Bimota ahead of Ducati and BMW as rain spoils the party
Jonathan Rea

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Petrucci
Superbike

Portimão test, another wasted day: now BMW is in serious trouble

10 March 2026
Alex Lowes Bimota Superbike SBK Test
Superbike

SBK Portimao Test, Day 1 standings: Bimota ahead of Ducati and BMW as rain spoils the party

10 March 2026

More news

bonacorsi-ducati-mxgp-motocross

Ducati’s underwhelming start: as in MotoGP, more doubts than positives in MX too

Motocross
Marc Marquez

Race Direction Chaos, Marc Marquez: "There's a new red line"

MotoGP
Davide Tardozzi

Blow for Ducati, Tardozzi warns: "This year will be difficult

MotoGP
borja-gomez-bg12-trophy-esbk-1

In Memory of Borja Gomez: Spanish Superbike (ESBK) launches the BG12 Trophy

Stories

Popular articles

Piloti MotoGP 2026

MotoGP rider market out of control: do we need new rules?

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez heats up the rivalry: "Acosta? I understand the obsession

MotoGP
Superbike Advocates Racing Team WorldSBK

SBK Portimao test, times at 2 pm: Bimota on top, Bulega crashes, Advocates unveils the 2026 livery

Superbike
Miguel Oliveira Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

BMW ready to respond: Petrucci and Oliveira at Portimao to prevent Bulega from pulling away

Superbike
Alex Lowes Bimota Superbike SBK Test

SBK Portimao Test, Day 1 standings: Bimota ahead of Ducati and BMW as rain spoils the party

Superbike

Loading