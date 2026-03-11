Blow for Ducati, Tardozzi warns: "This year will be difficult

Ducati fell short of expectations on the opening day of the 2026 MotoGP championship in Buriram. Just one podium in the Sprint with Marc Marquez, and no riders in the top five at the end of the full race. Yet during winter testing everything seemed to be going great for the men from Borgo Panigale. Is this an isolated Grand Prix or the beginning of a downward phase?

Uphill start for Ducati

At the moment, the most pressing issue seems to be Marc Marquez’s physical condition, still not at his best after surgery on his right shoulder four months ago. Meanwhile, in Pecco Bagnaia’s garage (9th), the lackluster trend from last year continues, unable to fight for the top positions with this Desmosedici that he no longer seems to recognize. Finally, the high temperatures recorded over the Thai weekend put the tires to a severe test, particularly for the Borgo Panigale riders.

Team manager Davide Tardozzi puts the climate factor at the top of the causes behind a disappointing Grand Prix. " All the Ducati riders suffered," he told Sky Sport MotoGP. "The track changed, and the humidity was different too; in any case, something changed and the performance of all the Ducatis dropped a bit. But it wasn’t the case for other bikes, like Acosta’s KTM and the Aprilias. That said, it’s not an excuse, but we need to understand why it happened."

Unlucky Marquez, Aprilia on the rise

At a certain point, the kerb has a protrusion. Unfortunately, he hit it and dented the rim. Obviously, the tire lost pressure at that moment. What’s more, the curious thing is that he also punctured the bike’s rear tire in the paddock." The penalty in the Sprint and Marc Marquez’s puncture in Sunday’s race led to the reigning MotoGP champion’s retirement, who otherwise could have aimed for the podium. "."

Credit is due to Aprilia, the “cousins” and rivals, who "did an excellent job" over the winter, and to Marco Bezzecchi, who is "in great form." The Noale team has shown it can aim for the MotoGP title, heralding an all-Italian battle for the championship. Gigi Dall’Igna’s men are already working to fine-tune some details of the GP26 and prepare for what could be an epochal showdown, closing the 1000cc engine era with a throwback spectacle.

One thing is certain: "This year it will be more difficult for Marc," admitted Davide Tardozzi. "But he still has a lot of confidence in Gigi and his engineers." After the race in Brazil, which is new for everyone, we’ll head to tracks like Austin, Qatar, and Jerez where the true balance of power will emerge in full clarity...